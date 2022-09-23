Daily Liberal
Missing Bourke woman Laine Peter last seen in Kempsey, may be travelling to Victoria or Queensland

By Newsroom
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:17am
Laine Peter, aged 33, was last seen at an address in Kempsey on Sunday, August 21.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Bourke, who may be travelling interstate.

