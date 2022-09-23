Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Bourke, who may be travelling interstate.
Laine Peter, aged 33, was last seen at an address in Kempsey on Sunday, August 21.
When she could not be contacted by family and friends and failed to return to Bourke, officers from the Central North Police District were notified on Wednesday, September 21 and immediately began inquiries to locate her.
She is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, between 180cm to 185cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
It's believed the 33-year-old may have travelled to either Victoria or Queensland and may be driving a 2018 white Kia station wagon with NSW registration CZ 50 BU.
Anyone who may have seen Ms Peter or who may know of her whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW police social media pages.
