As hard as he's tried, Jay Opetaia has been keeping the last week as normal as he can.
The apprentice plumber has been going to work, catching up with friends and feeding his dogs.
But this week isn't a normal week. Not by a long shot.
The 19-year-old is one sleep away from packing his bags and prized greyhound, Agland Luai, and heading down to Wentworth Park to take part in the Million Dollar Chase - the richest greyhound event in the world.
The winner of the Million Dollar Chase, shock horror, takes home $1 million.
They're all super stars in this race, but he's beaten a few in the field before, so he's up to it.- Jay Opetaia on his Million Dollar Chase hope, Agland Luai
Opetaia, from Orange, has only had his greyhound trainer's license for 12 months, so to say his rise to the biggest race in the greyhound industry is meteoric is the understatement of 2022.
"It's pretty overwhelming," Opetaia said.
"I've just tied to keep myself busy this week. Do things as normal as possible."
But there's no hiding away from the carrot dangling in front of Opetaia ahead of Saturday.
"It'd be life changing," the apprentice plumber said, looking at the huge prizemoney on offer.
"I could use the money to buy a property and set myself up. It'd be unreal.
"They're all super stars in this race, but he's beaten a few in the field before, so he's up to it. He just needs the luck and the run.
"He got box four. I probably would have rathered closer to the rail, but he tends to get to the middle of the track anyway. It won't affect him to much."
Opetaia went to St Mary's Catholic Primary School and then James Sheahan for his secondary schooling.
He's been involved in greyhound racing his entire life, which at just 19 years of age doesn't seem like a long time.
But, that love for the dogs, it's ingrained in him.
Agland Luai combines two of those loves as well. Opetaia grew up on Agland Crescent in north Orange and Luai part of the name, of course, pays homage to one of his favourite players in the NRL.
Throw in the fact Jerome Luai and the Penrith Panthers play in a preliminary final on Saturday night, too, and Opetaia's weekend continues to get bigger and bigger.
"I doubt I'll watch it this week, though ... I'll be pretty busy," he said.
Agland Luai is a $51 chance in the final with the TAB.
The $3.30 favourite, Zipping Kyrgios, will prove hard to beat, but incredibly he, too, has a connection to Orange.
'King Kyrgios', as the broadcasters like to call the John Finn trained champion when he hits the front, is owned by Martin Hallinan at Clergate. He'll have Zipping Alabama ($7) jump from box eight in the final too.
Eight dogs, and three of them have serious ties to Orange. The odds of that mammoth prize landing in our backyard just shortened incredibly.
"It's a pretty strong area for dogs," Opetaia adds, before looking back at his two-year-old dog's rise to the final
"He's always showed above average ability.
"We had aimed him at the Young Star Classic, because he's the youngest dog in this final. The Young Star Classic is age restricted and we thought he'd be a chance there ... but then he hit good form.
"He had to qualify Dubbo and he did that; won his heat, and then ran second in the final.
"Then he ran second at Wentworth behind a quick dog and then won at Wenty in another normal race in quick time, and then the semi was last week.
"He's only young, he's had a few set backs, but he's finding a bit of consistency now. He's picked the right time to hit form."
Agland Luai has a long history with Dubbo after winning three of his six races here over his career but Saturday's meeting will be a big step up for the Central West-trained greyhound.
Saturday's Million Dollar Chase final, to be run over 520m, jumps at 10.30pm at Wentworth Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.