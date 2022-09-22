Dubbo cyclists impress at National Road Championships

Racing in the National Road Championships in Wollongong last weekend, riders from the Dubbo Cycling Club took home some fantastic results - earning top spots across a handful of events.
The AusCycling Masters and Juniors Road National Championships is one of the biggest cycling events on the Australian cycling calendar. Competing at the titles from Dubbo, were cyclists Emily Hines in the U15 division, Isabelle Russell in the U17 division and Dubbo cycling ambassador Darrell Wheeler in the Master 10+ division.
On the first day of the four-day event, Hines finished a 12 kilometre time trial course just two minutes behind the winner, Megan Moore from Balmoral and Russell managed to finish 7th in her division.
"These ladies are true racers, and so needed to use the course, conditions and the element of surprise to work on the riders representing the other states," The Dubbo Cycling Club said of their results.
Day two saw all three Dubbo racers compete in the Criterium event. First to compete was Wheeler who took out gold in his division after making it across the line in time with riders in the younger division and well ahead of the silver medal winner, Bob Clarke from Waratahs Masters.
In her Criterium event, Hines managed to finish 7th in her division - finishing only seconds behind the winner.
"Emily Hines held her own and made a great account of herself however without the sprinting firepower like the other riders and unable to break their collective stranglehold on the race to get away with others before the finish," said a representative from the club.
Russel had a similar run, placing 7th in an "extremely competitive division" in which "rivals know each other very well and are prepared to take any advantage to test their combatants".
The final event of the titles was the 35 kilometre road race saw the Dubbo cyclists win gold and silver medals. Wheeler continued his winning streak, taking home gold in the road race: "Darrell is such a prolific winner that it is hard to imagine how a rival can best him with such meticulous preparation," said the club.
In an intense sprint finish, Russel crossed the finish line on the wheel of fellow NSW rider Nicole Duncan and earned herself a silver medal.
Hines managed an impressive run in the road race too, finishing metres behind Goulburn's Elsie Apps, the winner in her division but placing 10th.
"The Dubbo Cycle Club is wrapped in the performances of the riders and celebrates yet another successful road season," said a spokesperson for the club.
