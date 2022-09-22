Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo cyclists impress at National Road Championships

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:21am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo cycling legend Darrell Wheeler took home two gold medals at the National Road Championships in Wollongong last weekend. Picture supplied

Racing in the National Road Championships in Wollongong last weekend, riders from the Dubbo Cycling Club took home some fantastic results - earning top spots across a handful of events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.