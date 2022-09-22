Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

'A relief': Flood warnings ease in Dubbo and Wellington

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water levels in the Macquarie River at Dubbo remained high on Thursday. Picture by Belinda Soole

In what will come as a relief to the community, flood warnings have eased in Dubbo and Wellington with river levels peaking on Wednesday night and expected to remain steady.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.