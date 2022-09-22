'A relief': Flood warnings ease in Dubbo and Wellington

In what will come as a relief to the community, flood warnings have eased in Dubbo and Wellington with river levels peaking on Wednesday night and expected to remain steady.
"We haven't seen the rivers react as we were expecting or as the Bureau was predicting, which is really great news for the community," SES spokesperson David Rakine told the Daily Liberal.
"It's pretty steady-as-she-goes at the moment, the rain's mostly moved out to the coast, there are a few bullseyes to look out for but they're more in the New England area."
Dubbo was hit with just over 29 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours up to 9:00am this morning - enough to top-up river levels but not to cause anything more than "nuisance flooding", said Mr Rakine.
"We've seen a few little rises in the Central West but nothing of real significance, which is a relief, other than the existing flooding out at Warren. Warren is still at the major flood level and will remain at that level now - with this water moving through the catchment - at least until the middle of next week," he said.
"Last week there were some pretty intense images of hay bails coming down the Bell River through Wellington. That certainly hasn't eventuated today."
The Macquarie River at Dubbo is expected to rise further but will remain below the minor flood level of 5.5 metres. At this river height, low-lying pedestrian bridges in Dubbo and low-lying areas along the Macquarie River may still be impacted by floodwater.
At Wellington Bridge the Macquarie River is currently steady at 4.16 metres - above the minor flood level of 4 metres. It is expected to remain around this mark through to Friday.
Minor flooding is also occurring around the Bell River with river levels peaking at 4.10 metres on Thursday morning.
Since the latest flood event began, the SES has conducted "20 to 30" flood rescues in the Central Western region, many of them involving drivers who've become stranded on flooded roads.
"We're asking people to make some really safe decisions on the road, we've had way too many rescues and we're really disappointed with how some people in the community have responded," said Mr Rankine.
The Duke of Wellington Bridge is currently closed due to floodwater and motorists are urged to remain cautious around Showground Road at Pioneer Park, Old Sydney Road, Spilsbury Lane and Caves Road which could still be impacted by floodwaters.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
