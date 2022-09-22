Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm is gearing up for a massive weekend of racing when he takes horses to Rosehill and Bathurst respectively.
Smooth Esprit will contend the TAB Highway Handicap (1500m) for Lundholm at Rosehill on Saturday and the trainer himself told Racing NSW he is expecting a strong performance.
"His owner Richard Jackson is on a property between Walgett and Collarenebri and when the Barwon burst its banks he couldn't get to the horse, so he sent him to me to race," he said.
"When he raced well on soft going we thought he'd get through heavy, but Kerrin (McEvoy) said he was hopeless in it, that July race at Rosehill.
"But we were always coming back to town. This gelding can gallop.
"That day was a bog, and he did run super in other Highway races.
"Last start we only raced his home track on rain effected because he'd need the run if we were coming to town back to 1500m when he'd raced at 1600m and 1800m.
"If he wins at Dubbo he's not eligible, so the alternative plan was to come back for another Class 2 Highway.
"So hopefully a good track, good barrier and top jockey, yep a lot in our favour."
Highly rated jockey Kerrin McEvoy will carry 56kg in the race and Lundholm is hoping Smooth Esprit can turn into a Country Cup's contender in the future.
Following Saturday's meeting, Lundholm will have Notabadidea run in The Daffodil Cottage Bathurst Cup (1800m) the next day.
The Bathurst Cup is also one of the final Big Dance Eligibility races and is a massive chance for the train to enter the pool of horses for the final on November 1.
Michael Heagney has been named to ride the gelding as he searches for his first win since January this year.
Kylie Kennedy's Wild Rocket has also secured a spot in the Bathurst Cup.
