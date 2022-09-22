Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Smooth Esprit will run at Rosehill Gardens for Clint Lundholm

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:10am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clint Lundholm has a big weekend ahead of him with Smooth Esprit running in Sydney on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm is gearing up for a massive weekend of racing when he takes horses to Rosehill and Bathurst respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.