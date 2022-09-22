At Dawson Park Greyhound Track this Saturday, September 24 , from 4.30pm, there's another fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Start the weekend off right with live music from 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays at the Garden Hotel. September 23 - Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 24 - Rat Pak Band; September 30 - Sam Coon. October line-up: Saturday 1 - Scotty Troutman; Friday 7 - Sam Coon; Saturday 8 - Duncan Ferguson.
For three days the gallery will be home to more than 40 emerging and regionally based visual artists. Connect with our creatives and support our region's diverse arts and culture. There will be live entertainment and activities for all. 10am-4pm, Saturday September 23-25.
Dubbo's most exciting bands combine for a night of rock to blast you into the weekend. Killing Time bring the alt rock vibes to get you dancing, and Raptor County will launch the debut single Colours of the Sky. Pastoral Hotel, 7.30pm. Tickets $15 at www.123tix.com.au/events/35340/lust-for-live-september-raptor-county-killing-time.
Sky Castle is an all-day interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches that span public space. As people move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses the soundscape, stimulating colour changes in each arch. As more people join the journey, the contemporary score crescendos in intensity creating a lush, orchestral piece that is different every night as it responds to crowd flow and fluctuations. September 23 until October 2.
The Dubbo Waratahs Sports Aboriginal Corporation's 2022 annual league knockout competition is on Saturday, September 24, from 9am, at Apex Oval, Dubbo. Celebrating it's 10th year, it will include for the first time four Under-16s boys' teams and four Under-16s girls' teams. Teams from all over the west will compete for the Uncle John hill trophy silverware this weekend. There will also be a number of stalls and services on offer. Tickets $10 adult, child $5, aged pensioner free: www.123tix.com.au/events/34679/dubbo-waratahs-rugby-league-knockout .
Bring your family and enjoy an action packed event. Bulls, broncs and fast horses. Gates open at 10am with main event from 5pm, at Geurie Showground. Adult $20, child $10 (16yrs and under), pensioner $15, family $50, under five free.
Enjoy your start to the weekend with live music on Fridays at the brewery by local and regional artists. Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. September 23 - Jo Hyndes.
Live Music in September at The South Dubbo Tavern on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. Saturday 24 and Friday 30 - Jo Hyndes.
Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment on the weekend. Saturday 24 - Irish McMillian; Friday 23 - Matt Harris; Friday 30 - Johnny Woods. From 8pm.
Live music at The Establishment in September on Fridays 6pm - 8pm and Sundays 4.30pm - 6.30pm, at the Bar, Suite 2, Level 1, 88-90 Macquarie Street. Friday 23 - Elle Flanagan; Sunday 25 - Sarah D Music; Friday 30 - James Bennett.
Join bestselling author Adam Courtenay in conversation about his latest book Three Sheets to the Wind - a rollicking true account of a little-known event that changed the course of Australian history. Free event. Macquarie Regional Library Dubbo, 11.30am, Thursday September 22. Bookings required at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/author-talk-adam-courtenay-three-sheets-to-the-wind-dubbo-library-tickets-408323806497.
Off the back of her brand new single Girl Next Door, Sarah Leete is hitting the road with a swag full of songs and stories, in an incredible solo show. Performing a catalogue of her infectious singles and showcasing new songs from her upcoming debut album, this is a show not to be missed. Support by Elle Flanagan. Doors 6:30pm, Western Plains Cultural Centre Black Box Theatre. Thursday, September 22, 7pm. Tickets $15 pre-sale at www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=947115&, or $20 at door.
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
FLORA is a group exhibition curated by Gallery director Madeline Young to celebrate the arrival of spring. This collection brings together a fantastic group of unique, colourful botanical artworks of all mediums, shapes and sizes. Official opening September 16, 6pm, Exhibiting Artists: Misha Harrison, Zoe Sernack, Fleur Stevenson, Natasha Townsend, Liz Wickramasinghe and Madeline Young. The Corner Store Gallery, until September 24, 10am-4pm.
Join bestselling author Adam Courtenay in conversation about his latest book Three Sheets to the Wind - a rollicking true account of a little-known event that changed the course of Australian history. Free event. Orange City Library, Thursday September 22 and 29, 5.30pm. Bookings required at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/adam-courtenay-launches-three-sheets-to-the-wind-at-orange-city-library-tickets-417788716297
Join Ross Hill Wines for a masterclass to learn about cooking pasta dishes. Food and wine lovers will savour the chance to closely watch their Michael working his craft, as they sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare with perfectly matched wines. Ross Hill Wines, September 22, 6pm. Tickets $100 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted. Make a booking at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays.
Primavera is a collaboration of more than 100 singers and musicians in a celebration of song. Performers will come from Katandra Women's A Cappella of Berry and Kiama on the South Coast, and local women's choirs Cantar and the Orange Regional Conservatorium Caesura choir. Each choir will present a set of songs before combining together in a finale celebration. Saturday, September 24, 5.30pm, St Joseph's Catholic Church, Orange. Tickets $15-$40 at www.trybooking.com/events/938177/sessions/3320025/sections, and at the door.
Come on down to the Canowindra showground and enjoy the country atmosphere with rides, animal Nursery, stalls, food, bar, showbags, ute show, tractor pull, horses, dogs, woodchop, shearing, showgirls, Jillaroos and Jackaroos, arts and craft, photography, cooking and more. This show is a wonderful family event from 9am-8pm.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, Saturdays and Sundays, until September 25. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation.
When the entire music industry began to re-emerge after a difficult few years, Beccy Cole suffered one of the worst years of her life personally. Adam stayed in constant contact with his good friend and suggested that they record a new album together, hence the creation of a new duets album The Great Country Songbook Volume 3, along with an Australia-wide tour. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, 8pm, Friday, September 23. Tickets $32.50-$59 www.bmec.com.au/adam-harvey-beccy-cole-the-great-country-songbook-volume-iii-tour.html.
Start the weekend off right with great bands at The Family Hotel in the heart of Bathurst. It is a character- filled country style pub offering great food, creative cocktails, live bands from 9pm and trivia. Enjoy the sunny back deck, a drink by the log fire or a meal in the family friendly bistro. Fri 23 - Triple Whammy; Sat 24 - Mud Monkeys; Fri 30 - The Missiles.
Celebrating the creative life of iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson. An itinerant traveller, Jackson's work has always drawn inspiration from place; from the black opals of Lightning Ridge, to the billabongs and boabs of the Kimberley coast, to the tropical flora and fauna of Far North Queensland, and the waratahs of the Blue Mountains region. Romance of the Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric, and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours, and textures of the Australian landscape. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, until October 30. Open Tuesday - Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, Sunday and most public holidays: 10am-2pm.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. Enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. October 2, at 2.30pm. Adult $50, concession $48, child under-14 $30. Tickets at Bathurst VIC, 1 Kendall Ave, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or www.abercrombiehouse.com.au
This exhibition celebrates local community groups through the crafting of tea cosies, and is hosted at the Chifley Home and Education Centre to promote community awareness and engagement with the museum, and the recognition of community groups and services. To commemorate the work of Elizabeth Chifley, the exhibition runs until November 30. A people's choice award runs throughout the exhibition with a Buy Local gift voucher of $100 for the organisation's tea cosy that receives the most votes.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
The Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group will be held around Blayney this weekend, with a bout 15 vehicles expected to be seen travelling around the area. Held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23, 24 and 25, the trekkers will start out from Blayney and travel in two groups mostly on backroads to Carcoar on Friday, Hobbys Yard on Saturday, and Newbridge, Kings Plains and Millthorpe on Sunday. There will be a dinner and auction on Saturday evening at the Blayney Community Centre. The annual 220km journey across the Central West will raise money for Little Wings, an organisation that provides free flights and ground transport to regional children travelling to children's hospitals in Sydney and Newcastle. The group have been successfully fund raising for the past seven years.
The Lyndhurst Country Community Fair is a fun family event with free jumping castle, petting zoo, live entertainment, face painting, dancing and more. Get the kids in their finery to try and win the best country kid dress up competition. There will be free entry. This fair is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event program. Sunday, September 25. 11am to 3pm. Lyndhurst Recreation Ground, 6511 Mid Western Highway, Lyndhurst.
Arts Outwest and Platform Arts Hub Blayney, invite you to the exhibition of Marragu-marra guwayu: Hands on for all time. Hand on History is the theme for History Week 2022. Rather than being relegated to the past this exhibition showcases the dynamic continuation of Aboriginal arts and culture from the past, to the present and into the future. From community arts activities which are focused on the maintenance and revitalisation of cultural practices to artists telling stories through traditional and contemporary mediums these works showcase the diversity and strength of Aboriginal arts and culture across the region. Gallery opens 12pm - 2pm.
Bring a picnic lunch and blanket to the Family Picnic Days hosted by Blayney Town Association. There are lots of free games available to borrow, including Giant Jenga, Bocce, Chess, Board Games, Frisbees, Cornhole Toss, Vortex Howlers, Balls, Tennis Rackets and Kanga Cricket. October 1 and 8, noon until 4pm.
Rosebank Art Gallery in Millthorpe, will host a month-long free art exhibition A Bakers Dozen. It includes drawings, paintings, ceramics and photography. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the exhibition period from 14 October until 13 November from 10am-4pm.
ATCO, the company proposing the pumped hydro scheme near Yetholme will be host a series of public information meetings September 23-25. The Sunday, September 25 meeting will be at the O'Connell RFS Fire Shed at noon. Everyone is invited to come along and hear what ATCO has to say about the project and to ask questions and make comments about the proposal. It's likely to be a lively and well-attended meeting so get there early to get a seat.
Oberon's Inner Wheel group will host a High Tea from noon on Saturday, September 24 at the Titania Motel function room. Cost is $20 per person and proceeds will go towards the great work done by Inner Wheel in the community. There will be lots of fun, some lucky door prizes and an auction, all in a good cause. Places are limited so contact Melita (0419 628 007) or Helen (0414 772 160) as soon as possible to book.
The Annual Spring Festival, from September 24 to October 23, at Mayfield Garden. See 65 hectares including the Mayfield Maze during the Spring Open Garden. The Hawkins Family Garden is open for the public to explore all of Mayfield. You can see the Croquet Court, the Hawkins' Family Chapel, the Chook Hilton, the 80-metre Cascade and Temple and much more. Take one of the rowboats out on Mayfield Lake (no extra cost) or play one of the interactive games with your family and friends - these are scattered throughout the garden.
Popular four-piece blues-soul band The Safety of Life at Sea will bring their live stage show to the Malachi Gilmore Hall in Oberon in support of their latest album Let the River Go on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm. The album was recorded at singer/pianist/songwriter Kris Schubert's Boatshed Studio in O'Connell. At 3pm on Sunday, September 25, the film Stay from the Sydney Festival 2022 Roadshow will be shown. With a nod to the Malachi's past use as a wool handler's warehouse, between Saturday, September 24 and Friday, October 7, you are invited to watch artist Emma Shepherd weave extensions to the stage curtain. Other local weavers will be there with their looms, spinning yarn from fleeces donated by local farmer Cress Dawson.
The Y School Holiday programs and activities are an opportunity for your child to grow and learn from new experiences. Get your kids away from screens during the holidays and come down to Oberon Swimming Pool to be active, jump around and have fun. The first event is a Mixed Activity Day between 10am and 2pm on Friday, September 30. The day's activities include gymnastics, ball games, fitness games, scavenger hunt and more! It's for ages 10-16 years. Cost is $59 per child, including lunch. www.ymcansw.org.au/centres/oberon/programs/school-holiday-activities/
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest andTimber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on October 8 and December 10.
Lithgow Area Women's Shed
Lithgow Library is thrilled to be hosting an exhibit of works from the Lithgow Area Women's Shed until September 30, 2022. The Lithgow Area Women's Shed (LAWS) is a local group set up in an inclusive space that helps develop skills with tools for women of all ages and abilities. Why not drop into the Lithgow Library, check out the display, find more information on LAWS or other community groups or just enjoy the library space. Other community groups and artists are invited to contact the library to organize displays of their works. For more information contact the Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
