The Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group will be held around Blayney this weekend, with a bout 15 vehicles expected to be seen travelling around the area. Held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 23, 24 and 25, the trekkers will start out from Blayney and travel in two groups mostly on backroads to Carcoar on Friday, Hobbys Yard on Saturday, and Newbridge, Kings Plains and Millthorpe on Sunday. There will be a dinner and auction on Saturday evening at the Blayney Community Centre. The annual 220km journey across the Central West will raise money for Little Wings, an organisation that provides free flights and ground transport to regional children travelling to children's hospitals in Sydney and Newcastle. The group have been successfully fund raising for the past seven years.