Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

September 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

See them run at the Dubbo Greayhounds.

Dubbo Dogs

Greyhound racing

At Dawson Park Greyhound Track this Saturday, September 24 , from 4.30pm, there's another fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.