Missing boy from Coonamble, last seen travelling to Dubbo

Police are appealing for information from the public to help locate a 12-year-old from Coonamble who has been missing since Sunday.
Max Turnbull was last seen boarding a bus in Coonamble and travelling to Dubbo on Sunday 18 September 2022, and has not contacted family since. Police and family hold serious concerns for Max's welfare due to his age.
Max is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance and approximately 130 centimetres tall, with thin and black hair.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District and Auburn Police Area Command were notified and have commenced inquiries to locate him.
It's believed Max may have travelled on the XPT to Sydney, and police received an unconfirmed sighting of the boy at Strathfield Station at 8:40pm on the same day.
Anyone with information into Max's whereabouts is urged to contact Auburn Police on (02) 9646 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
