With the SES expecting more flooding in Dubbo this afternoon and tomorrow morning, volunteers are out and about in low-lying parts of the city letting people know the outlook and reminding them of the risks around flood water.
"We're certainly under the pump at the moment. The rivers are already up and it hasn't really started raining yet, that's probably the thing we're most worried about. So there's a likelihood that Dubbo could get to the moderate flood level again," said NSW SES spokesperson David Rankine.
"It's a game of chess really, trying to be three or four moves in front of the weather to make sure our communities are as well prepared as they can possibly be."
Mr Rankine said with the rivers in the region already full and grounds at saturation level, it doesn't take as much rain as the public would typically expect for flooding events to occur.
"We saw that last weekend and we're certainly working on the assumption that we will see more flooding today and into tomorrow. The extent of that will depend on how much rain falls and where that rain is located," he said.
"The rainfall could spark a flood response which is quite similar to last week where we saw Wellington quite substantially affected and the low-lying areas around Dubbo substantially affected."
Around 20 to 40mm of rain is forecast to fall around Dubbo on Wednesday and Thursday morning, and the Macquarie River at Dubbo may reach the minor flood level - 5.50 metres - on Thursday. At this river height, low-lying pedestrian bridges and riverside areas will be affected by floodwater.
In Wellington, minor flooding is already occurring along the Macquarie River - river levels at Wellington Bridge are currently steady at 5.32 metres but may rise to 6.10 metres on Thursday after this evening's predicted rainfall. Minor flooding is possible along the Bell River.
"Water NSW are also doing releases from Burrendong dam upstream from Wellington which is putting extra water in the river. They're managing that, thankfully, but obviously it puts extra water in the Macquarie River system," said Mr Rankine.
"Wellington is affected in two directions - from the Bell River and the Macquarie River - so we're keeping a very close eye on the local community there."
The SES is again calling for cooperation from the community when it comes to remaining vigilant around flood waters. The SES conducted 19 flood rescues across the Central West last week, with 18 instances involving drivers who'd ignored road closures.
"Turn around, don't drown. That's what we're really trying to tell people," said Mr Rankine.
"There are two reasons for that, first, it's a life threatening situation if you do get caught in fast moving floodwater, and second, it puts our volunteers' lives at risk because they have to get in and fish you out."
"Our volunteers have done a magnificent job over the past week but they've already been at it now for seven or eight days straight. They're locals too and they want to serve their community, and one thing everyone can do to help them is to not drive through floodwater."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.