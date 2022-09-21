A renewed flood warning has been issued for parts of the Central West Inland Rivers from late Wednesday afternoon, including a minor warning for the Macquarie River to Burrendong Dam.
The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting 20mm - 40mm of rain will fall around Dubbo on Wednesday and Thursday morning, with showers expected to ease around 3am Thursday morning.
In the 24 hours up to 9am Wednesday, the city had received 13.2mm.
The SES have issued minor and moderate flood warnings for several bodies of water, following similar warnings a week ago.
Flooding is likely to occur in the following river catchments:
BELL RIVER AT WELLINGTON:
Further rainfall is forecast during Wednesday and Thursday which may cause renewed river level rises and minor flooding along the Bell River and Molong Creek.
Renewed minor flooding is possible along the Bell River at Wellington from Thursday morning.
Burrendong Dam is currently at 128.3 per cent and falling. As of 10.30am Wednesday morning, dam releases were around 28,00ML/d.
GILGANDRA SHIRE COUNCIL:
Council wishes to advise that all unsealed roads in the shire are closed until further notice (emergency services excepted).
There may be other sections of the sealed network that have water over the road and motorists are advised to exercise caution and drive to the conditions where these are encountered.
DUBBO REGIONAL COUNCIL:
For a full list of roads closed in the Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area click here.
DUBBO:
Tamworth Street Pedestrian Bridge and Shibble Pedestrian Bridge both remain closed, with flood warnings issued for the Macquarie River.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
