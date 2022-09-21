A renewed flood warning has been issued for parts of the Central West Inland Rivers from late Wednesday afternoon, including a minor warning for the Macquarie River to Burrendong Dam.
The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting 20mm - 40mm of rain will fall around Dubbo on Wednesday and Thursday morning, with showers expected to ease around 3am Thursday morning.
In the 24 hours up to 9am Wednesday, the city had received 13.2mm, with a further 26mm being recorded between 9am and 3pm on Thursday.
The SES have issued minor and moderate flood warnings for several bodies of water, following similar warnings a week ago.
The SES are also urging holidaymakers to plan their travel and make safe decisions on the roads.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said flooding is set to continue for many weeks around across Western and Southern NSW.
"Always remember if you come across a flooded road, don't risk the safety of you and your family. Turn around and find an alternate route. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to become stranded."
There are currently 17 flood warnings issued for river catchment across parts of NSW.
Flooding is likely to occur in the following river catchments:
BELL RIVER AT WELLINGTON:
Further rainfall is forecast during Wednesday and Thursday which may cause renewed river level rises and minor flooding along the Bell River and Molong Creek.
Renewed minor flooding is possible along the Bell River at Wellington from Thursday morning.
Burrendong Dam is currently at 128.3 per cent and falling. As of 10.30am Wednesday morning, dam releases were around 28,00ML/d.
GILGANDRA SHIRE COUNCIL:
Council wishes to advise that all unsealed roads in the shire are closed until further notice (emergency services excepted).
There may be other sections of the sealed network that have water over the road and motorists are advised to exercise caution and drive to the conditions where these are encountered.
DUBBO REGIONAL COUNCIL:
There are a number of roads across the Dubbo LGA that remain closed due to flooding.
In the Dubbo area, roads closed due to water include:
In Wellington, the roads currently closed due to flooding include:
For a full list of roads closed in the Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area click here.
DUBBO:
Tamworth Street Pedestrian Bridge and Shibble Pedestrian Bridge both remain closed, with flood warnings issued for the Macquarie River.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
For NSW SES assistance in floods and storms, call 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.