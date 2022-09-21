Daily Liberal
Predicted rainfall could lead to more flooding in Dubbo, Wellington

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:59am, first published 1:27am
Flood waters in Wellington on Friday, September 16. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A renewed flood warning has been issued for parts of the Central West Inland Rivers from late Wednesday afternoon, including a minor warning for the Macquarie River to Burrendong Dam.

