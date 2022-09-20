Multiple police crews have approached a house on Peisley Street, where a man is believed to be holed-up inside, only to retreat moments later as a siege in Orange stretches past the six-hour mark.
Orange police are advising people to avoid the northern end of Peisley Street with armed officers on the scene.
As of 3.30pm, around nine police cars remain at the location, which is on the Peisley Street block bound by Matthews Avenue and Margaret Street.
NSW Highway Patrol cars have blocked both intersections with Peisley Street as police officers attempt to negotiate with the man.
Central West Police District officers have been at the house since around 9.30am, on Tuesday, September 20.
It's unknown if there are other people inside the home.
The street, which is a main arterial road to north Orange, has been cut off since around 10.45am.
Earlier on in the day, witnesses said a person appeared to be inside a house and a negotiator was on the scene as well.
The police presence has ramped up in that time, while the on-lookers in the area also increased throughout the day, with as many as 40 civilians at either roadblock to witness the siege unfold.
