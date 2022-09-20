Daily Liberal
Orange siege: Armed NSW Police attend home in Peisley Street

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:56am, first published 4:21am
Multiple police crews have approached a house on Peisley Street, where a man is believed to be holed-up inside, only to retreat moments later as a siege in Orange stretches past the six-hour mark.

