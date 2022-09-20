Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Dubbo, Orange place inside top 10 in NSW for NRMA insurance claims following wild winter

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
September 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bureau of Meteorology declares a third consecutive La Nina event

Dubbo residents already know the past winter was a bad one, but now there's new data to back that up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.