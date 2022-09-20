Twelve offences, nine outstanding warrants and breach of bail; Teen arrested

A teenager has been charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter after a spate of property and theft-related offences across the central west.
Police attended a home in Dubbo around 7.50am on Monday, where the 16-year-old was arrested.
He will face court today after being charged with 12 offences, as well as nine outstanding arrest warrants and breach of bail.
The charges faced by the 16-year-old include:
The charges come after officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad began an investigation into alleged property offences and vehicle thefts throughout the Western Region in August.
The 16-year-old was refused bail to appear before the children's court on Tuesday.
