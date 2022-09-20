Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo police arrest 16-year-old on multiple property and theft-related offences

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twelve offences, nine outstanding warrants and breach of bail; Teen arrested

A teenager has been charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter after a spate of property and theft-related offences across the central west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.