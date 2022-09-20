Road accidents claimed 1,122 lives last year, out of which 730 deaths were on rural roads.
For Rural Road Safety Month, a community event in Dubbo aimed to promote awareness of the important cause on Tuesday, September 20.
"We're encouraging people within our community to be more cautious on our roads and probably make decisions so that we don't see as many fatalities," Amanda Harrington, Lowes Petroleum depot manager in Dubbo, Gulgong and Forbes, said.
Ms Harrington pointed to the window outside their office where 93 names had been pasted. They were names of the people who had been killed in road accidents since August 2022.
"There's two one-year-olds up there, and there's people that are 82," she said. "It doesn't discriminate, does it."
Community members from local organisations turned up to show their support and promote rural road safety.
Casey Carr and Kurt Andrew from State Emergency Services said the event was "very much needed", especially now with rural communities on flood watch.
"People think they can just get home, we have issues with mainly locals, because they've crossed those creeks so many times in the past they think they can get home. They get halfway in and then we need to go and rescue them," Mr Andrew said.
"People just have to slow down and think about what they're doing."
Ms Carr also asked people to "never anticipate" what's around a corner, even if they knew the road well.
"You can't always know where there's water sitting. We've recently been seeing water sit in different places than what it usually would and a lot of people are unsuspecting. They come around the corner and there's couple feet of water across the road that they hit," she said.
The joint Australian Road Safety Foundation (ARSF) and Lowes Petroleum event hosted a free barbeque and an inflatable truck that could be signed by people before making its way to other towns.
ARSF research revealed four in ten drivers admitted they were more dangerous on regional, rural or remote roads. The most common risky behaviours were driving fatigued (61 per cent), speeding (37 per cent), and using a mobile phone (11 per cent).
Dubbo truck driver Rod Hannifey from Truckright has been advocating for road safety education for the last twenty years. He said drivers needed to be aware of how to share the road with trucks and that increasing the number of rest stops for truck drivers would also improve safety.
"The road is our workplace, it's our lives, it's what we do full-time," Mr Hannifey said. "We need better designed facilities for the trucks, we need rest areas. Caravans have been stopping at truck bays to rest and revive."
"Dubbo is the crossroads of New South Wales.
"We've got all that Melbourne and Brisbane freight coming through this way. You've got freight that comes from Sydney and goes to Mount Isa and Darwin through here, yet we don't have a decent truck stop in Dubbo."
Mr Hannifey also said many car drivers doing long distance road trips and said they needed to take breaks during trips to revive and be aware of rural road conditions.
"It's one thing for people to do a long trip when their not used to it... [but] we need to help them to be able to survive on the road for the next 50 years, now we only teach them to pass the test.
"They need to know how to deal with kangaroos in rural areas, even cattle, and big trucks."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
