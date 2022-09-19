State matters | Do you know a woman who makes a difference?

Do you know a woman making a difference in the community? Nominate them now for a 2023 NSW Women of the Year Award!!
Nominations are now open for the annual awards, which recognise inspirational women from diverse backgrounds, not only in the Dubbo electorate, but across the state.
There are six award categories:
The winners will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on 9 March 2023 as part of NSW Women's Week.
Nominations close Friday, 30 September. To nominate an extraordinary woman or girl in your community, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-awards
Students in the Dubbo electorate now have more opportunities after completing school, thanks to the NSW Government's Infrastructure Traineeship Program.
The two-year traineeship program is a collaboration between NSW Government infrastructure agencies and industry partners, offering Year 12 school leavers a rounded experience.
The program will have more than 100 trainee roles available to do rotational office-based infrastructure jobs with government agencies, contractors and consultant organisations.
Applications are now open for the 2023 Infrastructure Traineeship. For more information and to apply, please visit www.apprenticeshipcareers.com.au/infrastructure-traineeships
Applications are open for grants supporting innovative ideas to boost public access to the region's most significant heritage places, and stimulate the local economy.
We're so lucky to have incredible heritage sites, and I'm excited to hear ideas on how we can reinvigorate these places to draw people in to learning about and experiencing the history of the area.
For more information, including guidelines and applications, visit the Heritage NSW website at www.heritage.nsw.gov.au/grants
Focusing on school is not always easy, especially if you're facing challenges with your health, caring duties, home life, or the cost of education and training.
That's why I'm encouraging young people to see if they're eligible for the NSW Government's Youth Development Scholarship program - and apply!
Students can use the funding to help pay for education-related expenses such as textbooks, IT equipment, and internet access.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be living in social housing or on the housing register, receiving private rental subsidy from DCJ, or living in supported accommodation or out-of-home care.
The Youth Development Scholarships are open to students studying Years 10 to 12 at high school, or TAFE equivalent. Students who received a scholarship previously may be eligible to re-apply.
For more information on how to apply, go to https://dcj.nsw.gov.au/children-and-families/children-and-young-people/youth-development-scholarships-2023.html
