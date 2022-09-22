An electric car powered by portable and thin solar photovoltaics recently made its way to Dubbo College with British adventurer Stuart McBain in the drivers seat.
Mr McBain, a UK entrepreneur, is on a mission to research the sustainability and reliability of carry-around solar cells to power a Tesla electric vehicle or EV by driving it across Australia.
The experiment is called Charge Around Australia and the pit stop at Dubbo was part of the Science Technology Engineering and Math or STEM roadshow at schools.
While on their STEM demonstration of the technology at the college, Mr McBain and the engineers tested the capability of 18 very thin solar sheets to recharge a Tesla EV anywhere they go where the sun is up.
Spending a few hours with physics and engineering students, Mr Eddy said Year 12 physics and engineering students had the first-hand opportunity to learn how EVs, and all its in-car instruments, can be powered by solar energy.
The challenge for Mr McBain's team is to test the capability of the solar-powered sheets to enable a car, and perhaps any type of device or appliance in the future, to run for long hours.
Two of the solar sheets were tested at the college to harvest electricity that will get the car on the road for 10 hours, but due to cloudy conditions last August, the solar sheets only charged up to eight hours, Mr Eddy said.
"The students explored the Tesla inside and out and through a video link with the University of Newcastle, the students were able to build and test solar cells and learn how the technology powers an EV.
"It was an excellent opportunity for our students to learn about both electric vehicles and a new generation of solar voltaic.
"Dubbo College wishes the Charge Around Australia team the best on their venture and thanks to them for lighting the fire in the imagination of our students," Mr Eddy said.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson, who drives an EV for his council duties and personal use, also met up with Mr McBain at the college and said he was impressed "to see our students of tomorrow switched on to our future" with technology.
"[Youths] are more open to change the way we might lead our lives in the future. The students are excited and fascinated by EVs for example.
"I think most of these kids would see themselves driving an EV when they get to the stage they're old enough to drive."
Like Mr McBain's quest to make EVs the car of the future, Mr Dickerson said he is also up to the challenge with perceptions on how EVs could reduce the reliance on the use of fossil fuel in vehicles.
"People get focused on the negatives about EVs but for me, I got my car in the garage, I go and drive out, plug in the garage and away I go.
'Wow, that's so much better than putting petrol in the car."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
