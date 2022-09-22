Dubbo will be home to a pair of new Mexican fast food restaurants after two development applications were approved.
Dubbo Regional Council approved the applications for both Taco Bell and Guzman y Gomez, with both of the restaurants to be within a kilometre of each other.
Taco Bell will be located on Hawthorn Street, next to Carls Jr and the Mobil Service Station.
The popular Mexican franchise has been a long time coming to the city after being announced earlier this year while in recent times there has been some deliberating over signage.
In late August, Steven's Group director Jason Capuano told the Daily Liberal the business would not come to Dubbo unless appropriate signage was approved.
As per the development application approval document, Dubbo Regional Council has seemingly denied the motion for extra signage due to the public using the surrounding roadways.
"No advertising, advertising sign(s) or structure(s) of any standard will be permitted to be displayed within (or overhang onto) the road reserve area(s)," the document said.
"This area also includes the footpath reserve area."
Guzman y Gomez was announced earlier this year also and will be one of the first new developments on the former RAAF base.
Also a Mexican chain, Guzman y Gomez is yet to open a site in the Central West, unlike Taco Bell which has a location in Orange already.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
