More than 100 bowlers from across Australia met in Dubbo last week to take part in the annual National Diggers Carnival.
Club Dubbo and Macquarie Bowling Club hosted 60 teams of triples across three days last week for the 15th edition of the competition with the trios vying for a share of the $10,000 prize pool before the wet weather ended the final day of play.
Club Dubbo's bowls manager Anthony Brown said the event was a huge success and thought the final day would have provided some wonderful matches.
"On the finals day, the weather was not too kind, the final had to be cancelled," he said.
"With that, the two (teams) decided to flip a coin to see who were the 2022 champions."
It would be the Forster Flatheads who would finish as 2022 champions, with the team consisting of Steve Phillips, Steve Crain and Paul Schroeder.
Coming up against the Flatheads were Steve Laing, Freddy Dowse and Ron Gurr, a triples trio known as the Old Rollers.
With $10,000 of prizemoney on offer, the entry was open to all current Australian Defence Force and Ex-Service personnel, regulars Nasho, Reservists, CMF (Citizen's Military Force) and Allied Forces.
The format of the event was 10 sections of six teams, playing five games of 15 ends.
The 10-section winners plus the six best cards went through to the playoffs, while the remaining team play a consolation event.
Brown wished to thank Macquarie's Dan Smith along with Eric Chamberlain for their efforts running the tournament as well as the greenkeepers, bar and catering staff at both clubs.
The richest tournament of its type in the world, Club Dubbo will host the event on November 3,4 and 5.
Approximately $100,000 will be on offer during the event which was originally announced in 2021 before COVID-19 forced the event to be cancelled.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
