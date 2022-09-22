Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Macquarie Club hosts free Jazz on the Lawn event

AM
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Amy McIntyre, and Bageshri Savyasachi
September 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macquarie Club made the most of a sunny Sunday with music free for the community. Folks saw live performances by the Tin Roof Big Band, the Macquarie Mudflappers and a local jazz ensemble The Chalkies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.