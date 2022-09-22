The Macquarie Club made the most of a sunny Sunday with music free for the community. Folks saw live performances by the Tin Roof Big Band, the Macquarie Mudflappers and a local jazz ensemble The Chalkies.
People brought chairs, blankets, beverages along with snacks to enjoy with family and friends. A barbeque had also been set up to be enjoyed with jazz, blues, swing, rock, disco, and soul music in the background.
The event was held from 11 am to about 3.30 pm and was well attended by the community.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
