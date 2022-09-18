A familiar foe will stand in the way of Isaah Yeo and the Penrith Panthers' hopes of making a third straight NRL Grand Final.
Yeo and the Panthers will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the second preliminary final next weekend at Accor Stadium, with the winner of the match advancing through to the grand final at the same venue a week later.
The Rabbitohs were strong during their 38-12 win over Cronulla Sharks on Saturday night but will need to be at their best if they are any chance of defeating Penrith.
The two teams have a history in recent years including their 2021 match in Dubbo before they met again three more times in that particular season including the grand final.
After losing to Souths in the qualifying final in 2021, Penrith bounced back by narrowly defeating the Bunnies and winning their first premiership since 2003.
Led by Yeo and fellow co-captain Nathan Cleary, Penrith have gone from strength to strength in 2022, which leads many to believe they could win back-to-back premierships.
The winner of Saturday's preliminary final will face the victor of the North Queensland Cowboys and Paramatta Eels.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
