Emergency preparedness on show for this year's Get Ready Weekend

Emergency services from across Dubbo came together at Rural Fire Service's Dubbo HQ on Saturday as part of the Get Ready Weekend campaign.
The annual campaign run by the Rural Fire Service helps give local communities across NSW all the information they need to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
As part of the campaign, Rural Fire Service in Dubbo held an open day where locals had the chance to meet and get advice from representatives of the Delroy Fire and Rescue NSW, the Volunteer Rescue Association, State Emergency Services, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, police and ambulance services.
Attendees were able to build and discuss their bushfire survival plans, enjoy a sausage sizzle, watch emergency rescue demonstrations and enter a raffle to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Australia.
