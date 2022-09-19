A pair of Dubbo Demons identities have received massive honours at the annual AFL Central West awards night.
Pete Martinoli and Emily Warner were named winners of the Senior Coach of the Year and Women's Best and Fairest respectively on Friday evening.
Once again at the helm of the Dubbo Demons' Women's side, Martinoli went from strength to strength in 2022.
The Demons mentor had no clue he had even won the award and said it came as quite a shock when he found out.
"I wasn't expecting anything but it's always nice to get recognised," he said.
Although the Demons may have fallen short in the grand final, Martinoli's coaching expertise were recognised earlier in the season when he was named head coach of the AFL Central West Women's representative side.
For the man himself, he wasn't paying close attention to the AFL Central West awards night at all.
"It's good to get the recognition for working hard all year and I wasn't even expecting it," he said.
"I was out walking the dog and got a message saying 'congratulations'.
"I replied 'what for?' and it wasn't until I sat down to look at it all.
"It's made the stress of the year worthwhile, particularly leading into the finals when it gets to crunch time."
Warner became the first male or female to ever win three league best and fairest awards in the same grade, establishing herself as arguably the best player the division has seen.
Now with four best and fairest awards to her name, Warner is a joy to coach according to Martinoli and he believes she is capable of playing in the top league in Australia.
"She's just an absolute superstar, she could quite easily play AFLW if she wanted to," he said.
"It's her third year in a row and fourth overall, which is just a huge effort.
"It's just outstanding to see that she just gets on with it, she doesn't care about the personal awards.
"She's all about the team aspect so it's good to see her get recognition from the league for her achievements."
Warner polled 37 votes from the 15-round season, finishing 20 votes clear of the second-placed finisher.
In the Tier 1 Men's voting, Dubbo's Bevan Charlton-White finished third behind Bathurst Giants midfielder Cooper Brien and Nathan Smith respectively.
Along with the Demons pair, Dubbo Junior AFL also picked up some well-deserved recognition.
Cameron Healey finished runner-up in the best and fairest award for the under-14s competition while Callum Bates was named Junior Umpire of the Year.
Rachel Fairman's efforts across the season were rewarded on Friday night as well as she was named Auskick Coordinator of the Year.
