The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has issued an evacuation warming for the Western Plains Tourist Park, Dubbo.
The Macquarie River water levels at Dubbo continue to rise and it is expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 7.9m around 5pm, Friday, and may peak near 8.3m later in the night.
Further rises beyond that are possible and flooding is expected to inundate low lying areas of Western Plains Tourist Park, on the corner of Bultje and Bligh streets, with residents there told to prepare to evacuate.
Residents, campers and caravanners in Western Plains Tourist Park in Dubbo should prepare to evacuate within the next two-three hours and evacuate when instructed to do so.
An Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.
Caravans and campers can relocate to Victoria Park Oval Carpark 1, Darling Street, should that happen.
The SES has also warned:
Elsewhere, major flooding is possible at Warren on Monday while moderate flooding could continue at Dubbo and Narromine this weekend.
Minor flooding continues at Wellington and the Mitchell Highway is still closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington due to flooding at Neurea and Cundumbul.
River level rises have also been observed along the Little River at Obley.
Moderate rainfall on Thursday has led to river level rises along the Castlereagh River. A near minor flood peak is expected to pass through Mendooran Friday evening.
Peak height predictions downstream of Dubbo will be made when upstream peaks are observed.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo is expected to pass the minor flood level of 5.5m on Friday afternoon.
Upstream rainfall is causing waters to rise and moderate flooding is expected at both Dubbo and Narromine.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo could reach the moderate flood level (7.9m) on Friday night and a number of precautions are already being taken.
At 1pm, Friday September 16, Dubbo Regional Council will close:
In other closures around Dubbo:
At Wellington, minor flooding is occurring along the Macquarie River.
Minor flooding continues along the Macquarie River at Warren, where river levels are expected to begin rising again over the weekend and may reach the major flood level on Monday.
River level rises have also been observed along the Little River at Obley.
At Narromine, the Macquarie River is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5.50 m) Saturday morning.
The river level may reach the moderate flood level (9.10 m) overnight Saturday into Sunday and the Back Warren Road may be impacted by floodwater at this height.
Moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday morning has also caused minor flooding along the Bogan River at Peak Hill, where a peak is likely around midday Friday.
Downstream at Dandaloo, an earlier flood peak is causing minor flooding, where river levels are likely to peak around midday Friday.
These floodwaters may cause minor flooding at Mudall from around Monday next week.
NSW SES volunteers across the Central West have already responded to a large number of flood rescues from both passenger and commercial vehicles.
"The overwhelming number of these rescues were the result of people ignoring road closed signs and driving into flood water," the SES said in a statement.
"It is dangerous, it is illegal and it could kill you.
"As you wake this morning, please make a sensible decision when you get to a flooded causeway or creek - and turn around - don't drown."
Macquarie River heights:
