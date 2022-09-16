The Macquarie River at Dubbo is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.90 m) around 5pm Friday and may peak near 8.3 metres Friday night.



Low-lying properties along Brisbane Street and the Newell Highway between Erskine Street and Troy Bridge may become impacted by floodwater.



Lake Cutler Oval, Nita McGrath Oval, Ollie Robins Oval and Sandy Beach may become impacted by floodwater.



Flooding is expected to inundate Bligh Street between Bultje Street and the Newell Highway impacting the rear of commercial premises along Macquarie Street.



Troy Bridge will be impacted by floodwater.



Emile Serisier Bridge will be impacted by floodwater.



Flooding is expected to inundate Macquarie Street at the intersection of Erskine Street (Newell Highway) near the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre and carpark adjacent to and behind the Macquarie Regional Library.



Flooding is expected to inundate low lying areas of Western Plains Tourist Park.



Flooding may impact Old Dubbo Road at Eulomogo Creek.

