Fresh off their Peter McDonald Premiership title win, the Forbes Magpies are ready to go once again this weekend.
Forbes will face Newcastle Rugby League champions Maitland Pickers in the Presidents Cup at Parkes' Pioneer Oval, a competition which brings together the winners from the four best leagues in NSW.
The Magpies will be the representative for the Peter McDonald Premiership, after winning the final of the competition 26-16 over Dubbo CYMS.
Forbes captain and halfback Nick Greenhalgh admitted his side are eager to get back on the park just weeks after their historic win.
"We are all pretty excited, we got the message last week that we were playing another game," he said.
"The boys reacted pretty well, Dad and I were a bit worried about how they would react but everyone was really positive and excited for the challenge.
"It's obviously going to be a big challenge going against Maitland, they are a quality side but that way our boys reacted was positive so everyone is ready to go."
Like most sides, Forbes rightfully put all their attention into the Peter McDonald Premiership this season in order to win the title.
However, Greenhalgh is confident the Magpies won't lack any motivation on Saturday and will try to match it with Maitland.
"It's always hard I suppose because you work all year for that one goal and that was a few Sundays ago, then now they tell you that you've got another game," he said.
READ ALSO:
"We are ready to go, we had a few sessions this week but we have a few boys out from the grand final side.
"The boys stepping in will do a job for us and have done so all year.
"We are excited to test ourselves against one of the best sides in NSW."
The Pickers' side will feature a few stars including former Newcastle Knights halfback Brock Lamb.
While he hasn't faced them in past Presidents Cups, Greenhalgh is looking forward to taking on Lamb.
"No I haven't (played them), I've heard a few of their names before," he said.
"Some of them have played some pretty high-level footy, so it would be good to test ourselves against some of the best."
One Forbes player who will knows a thing or two about Maitland is fullback Mitch Andrews.
The superstar Forbes fullback spent time in Newcastle in the lower grades at the Knights and Greenhalgh is hopeful Andrews' insider knowledge will be handy.
"Mitchy sort of knows a few of them having been down in that Newcastle comp," he said.
"He sort of gave us a bit of info on them but if we can get over our opposite number then we might go a long way to winning the game."
Saturday's game will be somewhat of a weird one for Forbes, as they are the home side.
Traditionally, Forbes is disliked in Parkes but now they will be home side and Greenhalgh joked it could be a weird experience.
"Usually we go over there and aren't liked very much," he said.
"It will be good to have a home game, they've got to come to us so hopefully that plays in our favour a little bit."
Saturday's game will kick off 1:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.