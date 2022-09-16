Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forbes Magpies will face Maitland Pickers in the Presidents Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:20am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Magpies captain Nick Greenhalgh knows his side can produce a strong performance against Maitland Pickers on Saturday. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Fresh off their Peter McDonald Premiership title win, the Forbes Magpies are ready to go once again this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.