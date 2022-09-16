It's been a big few days for Cooper Ferrari as he prepares to do battle with Group 10's Under 18s side this weekend.
Ferrari will represent Group 11 Under 18s in their annual clash against Group 10 on Saturday at Parkes' Pioneer Oval.
Representing Group 11 is something he may have not done a whole lot of in the past but it is an honour Ferrari is excited for.
"I'm keen, it's always a pretty big game and a bit of grudge match," he said.
In previous seasons, Western Rams representatives have been unable to play the match, meaning Ferrari and his Laurie Daley Cup teammates would have missed out.
However, due to the match now being played later in the year, all Western representatives can play.
Ferrari won't be the only Dubbo CYMS talent in the squad, young playmaker Latrell Fing and James Monaro were also selected as were Seaun Stanley and Jayden Murray from Macquarie.
The two squads were announced just over a week ago and Ferrari admitted the group spent no time getting familiar with each other.
"We had one session and have another on Friday night so we are trying to make the most of our time together," he said.
"It's a bit different, we've obviously played some pretty big games against them and now we are teammates.
"It's a bit funny but I'm excited for it."
There will be no shortage of feeling between the two sides after what was a fiery Tom Nelson Western Under 18s Premiership final between Nyngan and Bathurst St Pats.
Having played with and against the majority of the Group 10 side, Ferrari is wary of how lethal some of their attacking weapons are.
"I played a bit of footy with them at the start of the year and now I'm playing opposite them, so it should be a good game," he said.
As if this wasn't a big enough match for the Dubbo CYMS youngster, this week he was named in the Penrith Panthers' SG Ball squad for 2023.
The back-rower is the next in a growing list of CYMS talents to be involved with Penrith, following in the footsteps of Isaah Yeo, Kaide Ellis and more recently Matt Burton.
Humble as ever, Ferrari's face lit up when talking about his selection, something he knows is more than an individual honour.
"It's exciting, I'm very grateful and couldn't have done without my family," he said.
"As well as St Johns and Dubbo CYMS, I couldn't have done it without them."
Ferrari isn't the only Western product to be named in the squad, Nyngan's Braith Boyd along with Connor Varadnega, Malakai Folau and Nick Murphy all also selected.
"There is a few of my mates and a few other boys who have been doing it for a while," Ferrari said.
"It's nice to have a bit of a country sort of vibe down there."
Also taking place on Saturday will be the Group 10 and 11 league tag match.
The two sides will begin the action at Pioneer Oval from 11am followed by the under 18s and Presidents Cup matches.
