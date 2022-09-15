Daily Liberal
Guns, drugs and weapons charges laid as hazmat team descends on Orange street

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:48am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:53pm
Emergency services at the scene in Edward Street on Thursday. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV

Orange police have dismantled a drug lab in town after a warrant to search a home on Edward Street uncovered much more than officers had bargained for.

