They've been the two best sides all season long and now the Narromine Hawks will meet Fusion Heat in the Dubbo A Grade Netball grand final on Saturday.
After 14 regular season rounds and two weeks of finals, the competition's two powerhouse sides are all that remain.
Narromine Hawks captain Trudy Altohfer said her side is keen to have another epic battle with Fusion Heat on Saturday.
"We are super excited, we can't wait because we had the week off," she said.
"Now we've got to play again and we are keen to take the court."
Having met in the major semi-final just a fortnight ago, the Hawks and Heat are quite familiar with one another already.
Narromine won the last encounter between the two teams and Altohfer admitted she was glad to have the weekend off to rest up for the grand final.
"I went to a Hen's weekend, so it worked out well," she said.
The two sides have met three times in 2022, with the Hawks winning two of those matches, with the last game coming down to just five points.
Awaiting Hawks in the decider is a Fusion Heat side which has won five consecutive competitions and is coming off a strong win in last weekend's preliminary final.
READ ALSO:
Altohfer knows the Heat outfit will be a tricky opposition but is confident Narromine have the players to get the job done.
"Fusion Heat is good so it's going to be a tough game," she said.
This particular Narromine squad has been building over the last few years and in 2021 emerged as one of the leading sides in the competition.
For the Hawks skipper, she admitted it would mean a lot for Narromine to winning the title but knows they will enjoy themselves regardless of the match's outcome.
"That's what every team plays for every year is to win the grand final," she said.
"You always set that goal and if you can get there then that's fantastic but if it doesn't go our way on Saturday then we will still enjoy a good night.
"No matter what we will certainly celebrate our season in style."
Narromine's squad was put together mainly last year and Altohfer knows the group has quickly become a close unit.
"I know as captain that I have 10 girls behind me, no matter what happens they've got your back," she said.
"On and off the court they are people you can go to and they will be there for you."
With rain falling around Dubbo across the days leading into the final, Althofer joked her side wouldn't mind the match being a bit on the colder side.
"I think if it's a bit cooler on Saturday it will suit us more than if it's hot," she said.
"Some of us have a bit of age about us so we certainly don't have the youth like the Heat have."
The A Grade grand final will take place on court 11 and is set to start at 2:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.