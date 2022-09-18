A natural smile of delight can be seen on the Queen's face, as she meets with School of Distance Education teacher John Carter in Dubbo in NSW's Central West in 1992.
It's a smile that thousands of Dubbo residents were privileged to see in person as Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh toured the city during a whirlwind visit.
A hot February's day saw residents lining the streets and major attractions in the town, as the Queen and Duke visited a number of places, including Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the Civic Centre and the School of Distance Education.
Children were a focus during the visit.
At the time regional director Mr Warren Pollard said the Department of Education was thrilled Dubbo's school children played such an integral role in the visit.
"Children have been involved as much as possible, to make it memorable for them," he told the Daily Liberal.
Ask people who were in Dubbo at the time and their memories of the Queen were mixed with the blistering weather.
The royal couple would have seen a thriving city, with vitality and enthusiasm very much evident.
The Queen and Prince Philip spent 30 minutes at the School of Distance Education, where 15 students were given the chance to ask questions.
When Gregory Kirk thinks back to Queen Elizabeth II's visit to what was then known as the Western Plains Zoo, he remembers the way his father was dressed.
Gregory was 16 and living at the zoo as his father, Paul, was a zookeeper - one of two chosen - to meet Her Majesty and Prince Philip.
"My dad is always very well-dressed anyway but they went the extra mile getting him presentable for the Queen," Gregory recalled.
"They bought him a special zookeeper's uniform for him for the day. It was more of a tailored fit.
"I remember one of the other keepers was helping him get dressed for the day and she was using a ruler to push the shirt down into his pants to make sure everything was absolutely perfect.
"The moment was always going to be a special one but Paul was particularly proud as he already had a strong connection with Her Majesty and the Royal Family.
"Dad used to guard the Queen as part of Queen's Colour Squadron," Gregory explained.
"He guarded her for 16 years but had never spoken to her or met her. He was within a breath's distance a lot of the time but never actually got to talk to her.
"It was ironic that he moved to Dubbo, of all places, and got to meet with her. He had some nice photos taken that day which he shows in his reptile house today.
- Gregory and Paul Kirk
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
