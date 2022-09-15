The Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone is one step closer to producing three gigawatts of clean energy from solar farms and wind turbines.
A scoping report has been released outlining the planned one more kilometre of transmission network corridor following earlier consultations with landowners, an EnergyCo spokesman said on Thursday.
EnergyCo is an agency created within the state government tasked to develop, plan and approve the renewable energy high-capacity infrastructure network being set up in the Central West-Orana region, and four other renewable energy zones across NSW.
The transmission network is being set up in the region to collect renewable energy from hubs located at Merotherie, Elong Elong, and a new substation at Wollar, the spokesman said.
The substations already established at Wellington and Wollar are transmitting renewable energy to the national grid.
"The development of the REZ is ramped up and the release of the scoping report is an exciting step towards delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to NSW electricity consumers," the spokesman said.
A new $10 billion worth of investment will be pumped into the Central West-Orana region, with more than 3,900 jobs in construction and dedicated funding to benefit the wider community, the spokesman said.
Orana REZ earlier identified a five-kilometre transmission corridor but consultations with landowners revealed concerns over impacts on their properties.
The landowners were concerned about environmental impacts during the construction of transmission lines, as well as during the actual operational phase, the spokesman said.
The scoping report stated the "potential environmental, social and economic considerations and cumulative impacts that may arise" if the five-kilometre transmission lines are erected on the concerned landowners' properties.
Among the concerns raised by the landowners are visual amenities, noise and vibration from wind farms, and Aboriginal heritage on some properties.
The report stated the transmission lines will however pose "low potential impacts" on groundwater, hydrology, flooding and water quality, soil contamination, and air quality."
EnergyCo's September report said new major projects have also been identified to produce clean electricity which included six solar farms and five wind farms, but these projects have yet to be approved for connection to the REZ transmission network.
The projects under consideration are Spicers Creek Wind Farm, Cobbora Solar Farm, Sandy Creek Solar Farm, Dapper Solar Farm, Orana wind Farm, Tallawang Solar Farm, Birriwa Solar Farm, Barneys Reef wind Farm, Stubbo solar Farm, Valley of the winds and Liverpool Range Wind Farm.
EnergyCo which recently opened its regional office in Dubbo has invited residents to attend a series of upcoming community consultations to discuss their concerns over the planned corridor.
It will be held at Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club on Monday, 19 September at 3pm; Dunedoo Jubilee Memorial Hall on 20 September at 10am and 3pm; Coolah Youth and community Centre on 21 September at 10am and 3pm; and Gulgong Memorial Hall on 23 September at 9am.
The consultations will determine the final outcome of the scoping report. The NSW planning and environment department is expected to release its environmental assessment requirements for the region's renewable energy transmission corridor later this year, the spokesman said.
To enquire about the community consultation, contact the REZ project team on 1800 032 101 or email cwo@energyco.nsw.gov.au.
