Dubbo Charge: Disc golfers face-off in A grade tournament before NSW Open 2022

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:08am, first published 4:30am
Australia's second highest-rated men's professional player, Chris Hill. Picture supplied

Aces and amateurs will battle it out for coveted rhino head trophies at the Disc Golf Club's Dubbo Charge on September 24 and 25.

