Aces and amateurs will battle it out for coveted rhino head trophies at the Disc Golf Club's Dubbo Charge on September 24 and 25.
More than 50 disc golfers will compete in two rounds of the Dubbo Disc Golf Club's biggest tournament. The Dubbo Charge will be held on an 'extended championship layout' at Sandy Beach and Lady Cutler South Ovals.
Club president and tournament director Brett Chambers said this year's event will be "the best ever" thanks to generous support from the disc golf community. Sponsorships from Church Street Café and the South Dubbo Tavern have also helped to hype up the sixth annual Dubbo Charge.
The A grade tournament is one of two premier Disc Golf events coming up in the Central West. The NSW Open 2022 will be held on the following weekend in Molong.
Australia's second highest-rated men's professional player Chris Hill, whose family is from Dubbo, is looking forward to participating next weekend.
"I'm keen to head back out west for the Dubbo Charge," he said. "Since my parents-in-law live here, it really does feel like a home away from home."
Mr Hill captained the Australian team, the Sugar Gliders, who came fifth at the World Team Disc Golf Championships in August.
"I am just hoping to bring back some of the good form I had at the World Team Disc Golf Championships... That way I will have a good chance of taking home one of the prestigious rhino head trophies on offer!," Hill said.
He also said the tournament's course had some "serious" length and was excited to show off his throwing distance.
With 18 holes this year, there will be no river crossover shots due to recent flooding. However, long holes have been introduced to challenge players.
At Molong's NSW Open, more than 100 disc golfers are expected to compete for the state championship title from October 1-3.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
