Dubbo West Public School has been operating for more than 60 years and employs 69 staff; 38 teaching and 31 non-teaching roles.

BEING respectful and encouraging engaged learners are the core values espoused by staff and teachers at Dubbo West Public School.

There are 433 students enrolled at the school.

Relieving principal Janette Read says highlights of the past academic year include NAIDOC Week, Book Week, an Easter hat parade and various sporting events.

"We are also involved in the community with barbecues, assemblies, Transition and Presentation days," Mrs Read said.

In her September newsletter, Mrs Read told how a Father's Day breakfast event was well supported by the school community.

"I would like to thank those families who attended and hope all the significant men in our lives enjoyed their day," Mrs Read said.



"I would also like to acknowledge the hard work done by the executive team and staff to make this event possible."

School staff held an RU OK Day, with staff being presented with a biscuit with a positive affirmation attached.



"Thank you to Hayley Dowton and the special events team for your effort in organising this for staff," Mrs Read said.

"Well done team to the school P&C for your outstanding effort with the Pie Drive fundraiser.



"It was extremely well supported not just by our local school community but across Dubbo also.



"Thank you to those parents who spread the word throughout their work places and family members- much appreciated."

Ms Harris and the Aboriginal Education-Special Events committees are busily preparing for the school's forthcoming NAIDOC events during Week 10.

