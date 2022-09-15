Dubbo Hockey Association is preparing for a massive day of grand finals on Saturday when the club hosts their senior and junior deciders.
One of the last winter codes left without finishing for 2022, Dubbo Hockey will host seven grand finals beginning with the under 7s in the morning before ending with the senior decider.
Tracie Hardie-Jones is confident Saturday's games will be a wonderful endorsement for the sport of hockey.
"It will be a big day for the club, I think having the juniors and seniors all on the one day will be a really good day," she said.
"Hopefully the weather holds off, it should be a really good display of hockey.
"A lot of our juniors have been playing really well so it will be nice to see them enjoying themselves and playing for their medals."
Like most sports, COVID-19 hit Dubbo Hockey pretty hard and Hardie-Jones said it has taken them a bit longer to get back to their normal numbers but, she knows they are not alone.
"It's been a tough year I think coming off the back of COVID-19, people have changed their lifestyles," she said.
"I think it's not hockey in general but sports all over that are down, hopefully moving forward people will get back and used to do sport.
"Having that two years with COVID I think people have a difficult look at things, a lot of sports in town have lower numbers but we are on the up.
"It might be a couple of years before we get our numbers back up to what we had. It's reassuring to hear that other sports in Dubbo are having the same issue. "
A volunteer who gives her all to the sport, Hardie-Jones will step onto the field herself in just a few short weeks when she represents NSW at the Masters National Championships.
"Helen McGee and I are going away to Cairns for Nationals," she said.
"It's been a pretty full-on preparation, we've had training programs and stuff like that we've had to follow.
"Putting in times every couple of weeks, it will be nice to get up there eventually.
"We've got three days of training before we play and then the tournament goes for two weeks."
Wet weather has forced the pair's NSW side to train separately from the rest of their teammates and Hardie-Jones believes the first few days in Cairns will be intense.
"There is a lot from Sydney but we are all spread out through Armidale and South Coast," she said.
"We usually like to have one training session together before we go away to have our three days of training but the weather hasn't been great.
"We tried to train on the Central Coast but that didn't happen, usually we like to meet in Sydney or on the coast, somewhere central.
"The first three days in camp I think will be pretty full on."
