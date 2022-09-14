Privacy, dignity in home-like facility Advertising Feature

ABOUT 57 staff work at Timbrebongie House, which opened its doors in 1990.

This 47-bed, residential aged-care facility is located in Narromine, about 40 kilometres west of Dubbo.

The facility is a community project which was built for the frail aged in the local area to allow our residents to remain near their families while receiving quality care consistent with their needs.



Ageing in place is practised.

"In addition to the residential care facilty, there is also a 27 unit retirement village," chief executive John Sevil says.

The vision at Timbrebongie House is to ensure all residents receive quality care, with privacy and dignity, in a safe home-like environment.

"Needs will change over time as the government encourages more and more to age in their homes," John says.



"While on the surface this seems a good idea for the government to adopt, in practice it is leading to many trying to care for themselves who can't.



"More services and assessments will be provided over the internet."

The team at Timbrebongie provide a range of care.



"We cannot care for all, so those interested will need to apply and provide various forms of information," John says.

Those people seeking to live at Timbrebongie House should have an ACAT and apply to more than one facility, not just Timbrebongie, John says.



"There are some members of the community our facilities cannot care for so find out early."

John says working in the community is very rewarding.



"It gives all of us a chance to help and give back to those who help build Narromine," he says.

Staff and residents participate in local community events such as Naidoc Week, Anzac Day celebrations and Seniors Week.

The Timbrebongie House Village is located on two sites.

The original section, known as the Wesley Units, is located in Dandaloo Street and Fourth Avenue, Narromine, about 2 kilometres from Timbrebongie House.



The second and newer section, the Derribong Villas, is located in Derribong Street, 1 kilometre from Wesley.

Both of these sites are conveniently located close to the centre of town and shopping centre.

The Wesley Units were built around and adjacent to the old Wesley Church

