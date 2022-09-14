Unfortunately, too many of us know someone who has been affected by dementia.
If it is you the reader, then you can understand how it can bring uncertainty within your life.
This is especially true if your loved one is likely to be displaying behaviour that is not consistent with who you remember them to be.
Understand that you are not alone. It is important to focus on today, remind your loved one of fond memories when they cannot recall, and know that there are aged care services such as Orana Gardens to assist with your next step.
Staff at Orana Gardens support ageing in place for people living with dementia. As the disease progresses the home environment may no longer be suitable and increased care needs are required.
Or perhaps sometimes you, the reader, may need to have a rest or to take time away from your loved ones for personal reasons.
Orana Gardens provides 24-hour care in a safe environment specific to ageing in place and dementia care needs, supported by trained nurses for optimum care.
Individualised care plans and innovative activities in a warm environment mean your loved one will be able to maintain the highest quality of life.
Explore the dementia care options and services offered such as short term respite care or long term stay options. Staff at Orana Gardens work closely with Dementia Support Australia to tailor specific interventions and programs to assist with the transition to care and understanding dementia.
Staff are educated in dementia support and there is a home that is designed to assist with this specialised care. Orana Gardens also has connections with local dementia specialists, plus staff utilise the National Dementia Support Program by the Department of Health.
The home is a vibrant community of residents and families who are all involved in personalising the care provided. Orana Gardens is a community owned and operated local business
ABOUT 57 staff work at Timbrebongie House, which opened its doors in 1990.
This 47-bed, residential aged-care facility is located in Narromine, about 40 kilometres west of Dubbo.
The facility is a community project which was built for the frail aged in the local area to allow our residents to remain near their families while receiving quality care consistent with their needs.
Ageing in place is practised.
"In addition to the residential care facilty, there is also a 27 unit retirement village," chief executive John Sevil says.
The vision at Timbrebongie House is to ensure all residents receive quality care, with privacy and dignity, in a safe home-like environment.
"Needs will change over time as the government encourages more and more to age in their homes," John says.
"While on the surface this seems a good idea for the government to adopt, in practice it is leading to many trying to care for themselves who can't.
"More services and assessments will be provided over the internet."
The team at Timbrebongie provide a range of care.
"We cannot care for all, so those interested will need to apply and provide various forms of information," John says.
Those people seeking to live at Timbrebongie House should have an ACAT and apply to more than one facility, not just Timbrebongie, John says.
"There are some members of the community our facilities cannot care for so find out early."
John says working in the community is very rewarding.
"It gives all of us a chance to help and give back to those who help build Narromine," he says.
Staff and residents participate in local community events such as Naidoc Week, Anzac Day celebrations and Seniors Week.
The Timbrebongie House Village is located on two sites.
The original section, known as the Wesley Units, is located in Dandaloo Street and Fourth Avenue, Narromine, about 2 kilometres from Timbrebongie House.
The second and newer section, the Derribong Villas, is located in Derribong Street, 1 kilometre from Wesley.
Both of these sites are conveniently located close to the centre of town and shopping centre.
The Wesley Units were built around and adjacent to the old Wesley Church
LISTENING to residents' stories and experiences is a highlight in a day's work for Kintyre Living employee Danielle Chapman.
"Many of our residents have lived amazing lives and have so much wisdom to share," the customer liaison officer says.
In her role, Danielle meets residents and their families and provides support and assistance through what can be a challenging and emotional time.
The first stage of Kintyre Living started in 2007, while Kintyre Lodge opened in August, 2018.
While not yet completed, Kintyre Living has 96 homes of varying size and design.
The Country Club opened in 2015, and is the heart of the village, with countless events and functions held over the years.
The club has an indoor heated pool, gym, library, wellbeing area, dining area, recreational area, hair salon, outdoor bowls and a half tennis court.
The grounds are landscaped and enjoyed by all residents. Kintyre Lodge has 81 private en suite rooms, along with multiple lounge and dining areas and a hair salon.
The team at Kintyre Living includes Neomi, Darrin, Andrew and Jess.
Kintyre Lodge has a much larger team of staff including facility manager, Manjula, clinical leader Monica, Ran at reception, as well as a team of registered nurses, enrolled nurses, personal care workers, laundry staff, handyman and catering team.
"Residents residing in the village can access Community Home Support Packages and Home Care Services to remain in their home safely for as long as possible," Danielle says. "Kintyre Lodge offers 24/7 care and support for both respite and permanent residential aged care.
"We offer low and high care services, as well as offering a dedicated memory care wing." A tip about downsizing from many residents is not to leave the decision too late.
Some people leave the transition too late, and are so not able to enjoy the wonderful lifestyle available.