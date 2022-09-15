Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council's Keswick Estate stage five to be auctioned in October

September 15 2022 - 3:00am
The works are ongoing on the land that will be auctioned in October. Picture by Belinda Soole.

Over 50 unregistered blocks of land will go up for auction in October, as part of the second release of Keswick Estate's stage five.

