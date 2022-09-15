Over 50 unregistered blocks of land will go up for auction in October, as part of the second release of Keswick Estate's stage five.
Dubbo Regional Council, who own the land, has launched a new website in the lead up to the hybrid style auction, which will be held at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Auctioneer Richard Tegart from Ray White Dubbo has been engaged by council to oversee the sale of the 52 unregistered blocks, following an expression of interest period.
Dubbo Regional Council's Manager Property and Land Development, Cristina Pahl said there has been a lot of community interest in the latest release.
"We have had a Keswick Estate e-mail update form on council's website for some time now and we have seen almost 200 register their interest. We are excited to see these latest blocks become people's homes in the future.
"Just like previous Keswick land releases, there will be some terms and conditions for the auction process, including a 2-lot restriction for each buying entity and its related parties. This is to encourage the most equitable and accessible buying environment for all parties," Ms Pahl said.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said council had resolved to sell the land via the hybrid auction (both online and in person) with the anticipation of yielding a better result for the community purse.
"An auction method is a fair and equitable process to follow and everyone has the same access to the sale. The auction will also provide Council the opportunity to achieve the highest yield, which in turn will help the bottom line," Cr Dickerson said.
"We know housing availability is a key issue for the broader state and Dubbo is experiencing our own pressures in this area. Releasing 52 blocks of land will provide opportunities for those who are looking to build their own home.
The 52 blocks, including 4 (four) dual lots will be auctioned over three dates, on October 14, October 21 and October 28.
For further details visit the Keswick Estate website.
