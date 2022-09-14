Listening and caring is all in a day's work for Danielle Advertising Feature

The Country Club is the heart of the village, with countless events and functions held over the years. The club has a wellbeing area, dining area, recreational area, hair salon, outdoor bowls and a half tennis court. The first stage of Kintyre Living started in 2007.

LISTENING to residents' stories and experiences is a highlight in a day's work for Kintyre Living employee Danielle Chapman.



"Many of our residents have lived amazing lives and have so much wisdom to share," the customer liaison officer says.

In her role, Danielle meets residents and their families and provides support and assistance through what can be a challenging and emotional time.



The first stage of Kintyre Living started in 2007, while Kintyre Lodge opened in August, 2018.

While not yet completed, Kintyre Living has 96 homes of varying size and design.

The Country Club opened in 2015, and is the heart of the village, with countless events and functions held over the years.

The club has an indoor heated pool, gym, library, wellbeing area, dining area, recreational area, hair salon, outdoor bowls and a half tennis court.

The grounds are landscaped and enjoyed by all residents. Kintyre Lodge has 81 private en suite rooms, along with multiple lounge and dining areas and a hair salon.

The team at Kintyre Living includes Neomi, Darrin, Andrew and Jess.

Kintyre Lodge has a much larger team of staff including facility manager, Manjula, clinical leader Monica, Ran at reception, as well as a team of registered nurses, enrolled nurses, personal care workers, laundry staff, handyman and catering team.

"Residents residing in the village can access Community Home Support Packages and Home Care Services to remain in their home safely for as long as possible," Danielle says. "Kintyre Lodge offers 24/7 care and support for both respite and permanent residential aged care.

"We offer low and high care services, as well as offering a dedicated memory care wing." A tip about downsizing from many residents is not to leave the decision too late.

