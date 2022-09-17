Staying on top of her own wellness is on Debbie Nicholls' to-do list, especially after having four children, including seven-month-old twins, Norah and Nyiah.
Diabetes runs in the family, so she, and husband Bobby Gordon, make sure they keep the family's 715 health check record book up to date.
The 715 health check is a set of annual health assessments for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residents in every health district, obtained through Medicare bulk billing doctors or GPs at Aboriginal Medical Services.
At the Your Health, Your Future expo on Wednesday, every Indigenous participant was urged to get their 715 health check, which includes tests on blood pressure, blood sugar levels, blood samples, urine test or even smallest details about their health.
Mrs Nicholls, a Ngemba woman from Brewarrina and a community worker, said she's completed 715 checks each year for blood glucose sugar levels because she is at risk of developing diabetes, and so are the children.
"As an Aboriginal woman with an Aboriginal family, it is important for us ... with diabetes both in our families to have the checks sooner and get referrals [for treatment].
"It needs to happen from there to close the gap and we take advantage of that. All my kids are part of closing the gap."
Across the region the AMS has been focusing on detecting diabetes, ischemic heart disease, all types of cancers, and renal impairments, according to Dr Amy-Lea Perrin, a Wiradjuri woman, and the only Indigenous GP working with the AMS in the region.
Dr Perrin works with five other non-Indigenous doctors within the AMS looking after the health of the region's almost 20,000 Indigenous residents.
"These health issues in the community are generally treated much better if we can pick them early in their stages. If we don't pick up diabetes then five, ten to 15 years down the track, we're behind the goal and our aim is to find these conditions before they can cause damage," Dr Perrin said.
"Going to the doctor for 715 health assessment may not be a priority for some, but it's important that we reduce the health gap so we're trying to get it across the community that going to the doctor is something you should do when you're well so we can try and prevent you from becoming unwell."
Phil Carney, who has been working with the AMS to provide checks for the Stolen Generation, said the health service has prevented the escalation of preventable life-threatening illnesses among those people.
"It is critical for the [Stolen Generation] survivors to be able to access these primary health care services and catch it before it becomes threatening. It is important that they know they can get support when they need it," Mr Carney said.
Jan Arrow-Smith, Gloria Fernando and Sophia Fernando work with the AMS, making sure the Closing the Gap health targets are being met, and reaching every Indigenous resident, young and old.
"715 is a great idea because I think a lot of elderly people neglect themselves so 715 is important to make the follow-up, " Mrs Arrow-Smith said.
Dr Perrin said the 715 has provided the AMS opportunity to check up on seniors at their homes and review their living conditions.
"If they need support at home for things like meals, cleaning, age care assessment referrals and prevent falls and injuries.
"There is a lot we can pick up on with our elderly who are mostly at risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer so 715 can be an opportunity for us to review their health, and see their medications are still appropriate," Dr Perrin said.
The 715 checks were also designed to assist Indigenous mothers and their children and look at any aspects of their health that may be impacted, Dr Perrin said.
"We look at children's development if there are signs of learning disabilities, their diet, and visual and hearing issues that people don't often think about.
"We're trying to get it across the community that going to the doctor is something you should do when you're well so we can try and prevent you from becoming unwell."- Dr Amy-Lea Perrin, an Indigenous GP at Dubbo Aboriginal Medical Service
"Through our Mums and Bub program, we can have a look at their home situation if they need additional support with antenatal appointments while in their early stages of pregnancy or help with additional children at home.
"We help them to have a healthy pregnancy and through to post pregnancy stages of their lives. We follow up if they are breastfeeding or bottle-feeding, show them what milk formula they can use, and check their baby's weight so that they go on healthy."
Single mum Michelle Astill had given birth to five children, the eldest 22 and the youngest 2. She attended the AMS expo to obtain the latest information to look after herself and the children.
"I've got to try to keep it up to date. I've had breast cancer checks and a pap smear. Now, my kids get checked through AMS," Ms Astill, 40, said.
"If I didn't have 715, I probably wouldn't even have my breast check done."
The 715 Health check is one of the seven Closing the Gap target programs started by the Government in 2008 aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of Indigenous Australians, increasing their life expectancy, and lifting their living standards.
The targets by 2030 are to halve the gap in child mortality, early childhood education, school attendance, reading and numeracy, Year 12 or equivalent attainment, employment, and life expectancy.
Diabetes and high sugar levels were detected in 13 percent or 65, 284 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults based on 715 health checks in 2018-19, and it's causing 31 death per 100,000 Indigenous population, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
The Indigenous health program implemented across the country and funded with an initial $1 billion by the Commonwealth is operated by Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations such as the AMS in Dubbo which provides a range of primary health care to the region's Indigenous residents.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
