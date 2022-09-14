He might have been busy lending his voice to an important cause at Victoria Park on Wednesday, but NRL star Brenko Lee still had time to talk about this year's premiership race.
Lee was one of a number of NRL players to attend Dubbo Aboriginal Medical Services' 'Your Health, Your Future' expo.
Alongside Tyrell Sloane, Braydon Trindall and Brian Kelly, Dolphins recruit Lee helped promote the services on offer and the importance of healthy living while in Dubbo.
READ ALSO:
But the former Queensland Origin representative also spoke about this season's NRL finals and singled out a few teams he thinks are worth watching.
"Raiders have probably got the form coming into the back end of the year," Lee said after the eighth-placed Canberra knocked out the Melbourne Storm last weekend.
"Their form is peaking at the right time but Penrith is probably the team to beat. They've been there and done that and they play that finals footy.
"The Sharks, too, they play a brand of footy that's hard to beat so it is an open one. I guess it's just whoever plays well on the night wins."
After knocking out the Storm, the Raiders head to Parramatta on Friday night for an all-or-nothing meeting with the Eels while the Sharks meet the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday.
The Panthers and North Queenland Cowboys will both enjoy a weekend off after winning their respective matches in the opening round of finals.
Lee's thoughts on the Raiders should come as no surprise, given he started his career in lime green before stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.
Lee will be on the move again next year as he will be part of the first Dolphins team to compete in the NRL.
Helping the Dolphins get up and running will soon be the sole focus for Lee, but on Wednesday he was happy to be doing what he could to promote the 'Your Health, Your Future' expo.
The NRL players provided signed jerseys while also took time talking to the people who ran stalls and also those who came up to learn about what was on offer.
"It's always good to come out to smaller communities," Lee said.
"Obviously a lot of people here can't get to the city and it's important for us to come back to the grassroots and help where we can. Especially for the kids, who want to grow up and be something more.
"And also just to make sure everyone is being healthy and helping them live a healthy lifestyle because at the end of the day they're the next generation and we just want to leave something good for them as they grow up."
The need for Indigenous people and all people in regional and remote areas to get their health checked regularly is something Lee also spoke about.
Someone with Aboriginal and Tongan heritage, Lee said he never knew of the variety of services on offer on Thursday when he was young and he was hopeful those in attendance at Victoria Park took plenty away from the expo.
As well as the NRL stars, the expo featured Kooking with a Koori and live music throughout the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.