Wet weather forces Narromine race meeting to move to Dubbo Turf Club

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:01am, first published 3:00am
Grant Buckley was all smiles after winning Sunday's Dubbo Gold Cup and the jockey will team up with victorious trainer Jan Bowen again on Thursday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Racing will return to Dubbo Turf Club on Thursday after recent rain forced the switch of a planned Narromine meeting.

