Racing will return to Dubbo Turf Club on Thursday after recent rain forced the switch of a planned Narromine meeting.
Narromine was due to host a nine-race TAB meeting on Thursday but after an inspection of the track on Wednesday morning it was determined the racing surface had not recovered sufficiently from the recent rain.
The meeting has been moved to Dubbo Turf Club, which is fresh from holding its annual Gold Cup Day meeting on Sunday.
The track and its ability to drain and host races following rain received plenty of praise on Sunday.
The race distances and field limits remain the same for Thursday, and the Dubbo track was rated a Soft 6 on Wednesday morning.
Trainer Jan Bowen and jockey Grant Buckley will be in action together again on Thursday after combining to win the Gold Cup on Sunday.
Buckley rode Casino Kid to victory in the $100,000 feature and on Thursday the pair will team up with Featherstone and Iron Hat.
Featherstone will contest the day's first event, the R U OK? Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1300m) while Iron Hat will go around in the Geronimo Class 1 Handicap (1100m).
Iron Hat shapes as the better chance of the two, having let down well last start from the back of the field to finish second at Muswellbrook.
The three-year-old gelding has one win and four placings in seven career starts, but has to contend with gate 10 at Dubbo.
Featherstone will make just the third start of his career on Thursday, having finished no better than sixth in his first two times at the track.
Thursday's meeting isn't the only one from around the western area that has been impacted by rain.
Last Saturday's meeting at Collarenebri was washed out while it's already been announced the races set for Geurie and Enngonia this weekend have been abandoned due to the state of the track.
Because of those cancellations, the Collarenebri meeting has been moved to Saturday, October 8 while a six-race meeting has been created for Cobar on Sunday, October 18 due to the lack of recent non-TAB racing.
Racing at Dubbo on Thursday starts at 12.35pm.
