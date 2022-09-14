Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forbes Magpies to take on Maitland Pickers in President's Cup at Parkes

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:50am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes star Mitch Andrews got a taste of tackling the Maitland Pickers when he represented the Western Rams in 2018. Picture by Simone De Peak

Forbes coach Cameron Greenhalgh admits this weekend's Presidents Cup clash with Maitland is a mismatch but that doesn't mean the Magpies are backing down from the challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.