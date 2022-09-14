Daily Liberal
New survey reveals residents 'satisfied' with Dubbo Regional Council's water and sewer services

September 14 2022
Dubbo Regional Council's water sewer client service coordinator Bec Eade with her report. Picture by Belinda Soole

With water issues plaguing Dubbo Regional Council over the past few months, there were more than a few relieved councillors at the standing committee meeting when it was revealed residents indicated a high satisfaction level with their water.

