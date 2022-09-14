With water issues plaguing Dubbo Regional Council over the past few months, there were more than a few relieved councillors at the standing committee meeting when it was revealed residents indicated a high satisfaction level with their water.
The survey, which is undertaken every two years, was conducted by Micromex Research on behalf of the DRC.
Despite being undertaken during the Geurie boil water alert in June and July, customer satisfaction was high.
DRC's water sewer client service coordinator Bec Eade said Micromex conducted a telephone survey to 500 respondents in service supply areas.
"The 2022 survey results indicate a level of satisfaction with water and sewer services which is consistent with previous years," she said.
"It's noted that the survey was conducted during the Geurie boil water alert and when more people responded to problems with water quality."
Ms Eade said it was "pleasing" to note that DRC was above the comparable benchmark for regional council surveys in NSW in relation to importance and satisfaction for water and sewer services.
"It is noted from these survey results and consistent with previous years results that well over 80 per cent of people are not prepared to pay higher charges to see shorter response times," she said.
The 2022 survey results highlight areas of continuity and overall satisfaction of water supply and sewerage services with previous years' results.
Council's water supply and sewerage services customers are essentially satisfied with response times for reported water supply and sewerage service failures.
READ MORE:
Key findings found that 92 per cent of respondents were 'somewhat satisfied' with council's delivery of town water service, 90 per cent were satisfied with priority one response times (within two hours), 11 per cent had a water supply problem in the last 12 months with the main reasons being water leaking or a problem with the water metre.
At least 71 per cent of respondents rate the quality of water supplied by council as 'good' to 'excellent'.
Although a small sample size, respondents from Geurie and Mumbil were more likely than other respondents to experience a problem with their water quality.
It showed that 24 per cent of residents would be willing to pay for the quality of water to be improved and 63 per cent believe that council should do more to encourage water conservation.
Residents were only 'somewhat satisfied' with council's delivery of town sewerage services with 20 per cent of respondents willing to pay higher rates to achieve shorter response times.
Similarly, amongst the 30 respondents who had experienced a sewerage issue in the past 12 months, only 67 per cent were satisfied with the response time - down from 84 in 2020.
As a result, this has seen the 2022 satisfaction level by respondents see a decline from the 2020 survey results.
Ms Eade's report stated whilst the community is generally happy with a two-hour response for priority one issues, they are less supportive of council's response time for lower priority (non urgent) issues.
"It has been suggested council better communicate the different priority levels, as lower priorities require response times to allow for prompt priority one response times," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.