Get your 'Blue Suede Shoes' on and prepare to shake your hips - the Parkes Evil Festival has just announced a "king sized" line-up for their 30th anniversary, set to be held in January.
"The 2023 Festival is such a special milestone for us," said Festival Director Tiffany Steel, whose parents Bob and Anne founded the Festival.
"Over the last 30 years, we have grown into a world-renowned event that's attended by tens of thousands of people each year. We plan on celebrating the longevity and popularity of the Festival in 2023 with a program that's fit for The King."
The Festival began in January 1993 as a small birthday party at Gracelands Restaurant in Parkes and over the next decade more events were added and it eventually grew to be a two-day festival attracting Elvis fans and tribute artists from all over the world. Now, over 25,000 people make the annual pilgrimage to Parkes to be part of the biggest tribute to The King in the Southern Hemisphere.
"The Parkes Elvis Festival is one of Australia's most iconic events, bringing thousands of people from around Australia as well as internationally to the Parkes region," said NSW Minister for Tourism, Ben Franklin.
"It offers an unbeatable mix of music, costumes and entertainment, combined with country hospitality."
The 30th anniversary - held from Wednesday the 4th to Sunday the 8th January 2023 - will take the festival to new heights, literally, with a skydiving event by Sydney Skydivers being added to the festival line-up. Thrill-seeking fans will be able to make the jump decked out in their finest Elvis attire.
But there's also plenty to look forward to if you prefer two feet on the ground. Themed after Blue Hawaii - the 1961 musical film Elvis Presley starred in - the 2023 program will include returning favourite events like the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner, Northparkes Mines Street Parade, a renewal of vows ceremony and festival markets.
The event's featured performers for this year are world-renowned Elvis tribute artists Dean Z and Victor Trevino Jr. Tickets to see either artist perform at the Parkes Leagues Club are now on sale and start at $75.
"I feel so honoured to sing the greatest music ever made. Making people happy when I'm on stage is so fulfilling, and it's all because of Elvis. He stands the test of time, and as long as the world wants to hear his music, I'll be ready to sing it," said Dean.
There's also a massive lineup of free entertainment scheduled on the Cooke Park Main Stage including US Elvis tribute artist Alexander Mitchell and a recreation of Elvis' Aloha from Hawaii concert - on its 50th anniversary - by Australian impersonator Jack Gatto.
For the full festival program and to secure tickets to any of the Parkes Elvis Festival events across the city, visit the festival's website.
