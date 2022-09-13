Zoo Chat: The perfect spring adventure

With Spring in the air and the School Holidays just around the corner, we have the perfect Zoo Adventure to keep your mini zookeeper enthralled all holidays long!
Zoo Adventures is a unique school holiday program that provides kids with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights, smells and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live here.
Each session features a range of activities based around a daily theme. Activities include arts and craft, games and going behind-the-scenes to meet some of the Zoo's animals and Keepers. The themes for the spring school holidays are Kids for the Wild, Newborn Nursery, Spring in the Bush, and Rockin' Rhino's.
The Zoo Adventures school holiday program is for primary children aged 5 - 12 years and is run by Zoo staff - sorry adults, kids only on this Zoo Adventure! The program runs from 8:30am - 3:30pm on weekdays on Tuesday - Friday, starting from Tuesday 27 September to Friday 7 October 2022.
The Zoo Adventures program is $45 per day per child and includes entry to the Zoo, morning tea and all activities throughout the day. Bookings are essential, either online at www.taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/special-experiences/zoo-adventures or feel free to contact the friendly zoo staff on 6881 1433 or email twpzeducation@zoo.nsw.gov.au
What about entertaining the older kids that want a Zoo Adventure too? Bring the family out for a picnic in the sun or to bike the 5km circuit. A range of free keeper talks and feeds are scheduled daily.
Come in and say hi to the giraffe calves and lion cubs! Now three- and two-months-old, giraffe calves Matata and Wayo have discovered the joys of racing around the paddock, rehydrating from their mothers, then plopping down in the long grass to have a rest in the warm sun. the three female lion cubs who made their public debut in late July are now rapidly growing up and always up for practicing their pouncing and stalking skills.
Don't forget, local residents to Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra can access discount local Zoo Friends memberships.
So, who wants a Zoo Adventure they won't forget?
