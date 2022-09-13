Zoo Chat: The perfect spring adventure

Come in and say hi to the giraffe calves and lion cubs! Now three- and two-months-old, giraffe calves Matata and Wayo have discovered the joys of racing around the paddock, rehydrating from their mothers, then plopping down in the long grass to have a rest in the warm sun. the three female lion cubs who made their public debut in late July are now rapidly growing up and always up for practicing their pouncing and stalking skills.