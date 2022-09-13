Nick Murphy has proved once again why he is one of rugby league's rising young stars.
On Tuesday night, the Orange CYMS player took home the Tom Nelson Medal at the NSW Rugby League awards night.
The medal - presented to the best Laurie Daley Cup player - came following Murphy's performance for the Western Rams where he continuously tore opposition defences to shreds.
"Honestly, not really," Murphy said when asked if he thought he was in with a chance of taking home the award.
"We didn't make finals so I didn't expect anything. I just played the best I could and unfortunately we didn't go too far in the comp, but it was pretty special to get the award anyway."
The fullback was notified about the win via email a couple weeks prior to the night, but had to keep the news under wraps.
"I only told mum, dad and my brothers and sisters," he said.
"It was pretty crazy. When I was reading it, I didn't even know what I was reading. I definitely didn't expect it, but it was pretty cool."
The awards night brought together some of the best players from the game together, including NSW Blues captain James Tedesco who became the first player in NSWRL history to win all three major State of Origin awards tonight.
"When we were walking in there, I was saying to my mum how we're just some country folk from Orange and we're in this decked-out casino with NRL players there. It was ridiculous," Murphy added.
"After the awards I was walking around the place and a few of the ex-NRL players shook my hand and said congratulations. That was pretty crazy."
As for what the future holds, that is still a "work in progress."
"I've got a couple of trials coming up, but we'll just see what pans out and go from there," he said.
"The ultimate goal is definitely to play NRL and to have a shot at that, but I'll just play what's in front of me and take it one step at a time."
Despite the prestigious honour, Murphy was quick to note that his success was not an individual achievement.
"It's nothing to do with me, I just do it for my family and friends and the people who have passed, they're the people I do it for and that's what I want to put out there," he added.
"They're the reason I do it and to get the reward in the end is pretty special."
