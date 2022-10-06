Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Tomingley to Eumungerie regional road reclassification still being negotiated

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomingley to Eumungerie regional road reclassification still being negotiated. Picture by Belinda Soole

Regional roads are yet to receive the fix they were promised more than three years ago, leaving local councils in limbo and motorists dodging potholes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.