Regional roads are yet to receive the fix they were promised more than three years ago, leaving local councils in limbo and motorists dodging potholes.
At an estimates hearing last month it was revealed not a single kilometre of road had been accepted by the NSW government after their 2019 election promise to reclassify and transfer 15,000 kilometres of roads across the state.
When pressed, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway refused to confirm whether the number of roads that had been transferred was in fact, zero.
"As of today, it may be zero," he said.
Narromine Shire Council mayor Craig Davies said it was "disappointing" to hear no progress had been made.
"Why should the people of the Narromine shire pay for what is ultimately a state highway," he said.
The council, along with Gilgandra Shire and Dubbo Regional had applied to have the Tomingley to Eumungerie road transferred to NSW ownership - one of five regional roads recommended in the Independent Panel's Interim Report - however that process was still under way.
Narromine Shire Council director of infrastructure and engineering services Andre Pretorius told the Daily Liberal a project team had been set up between the three councils who were in the process of consulting with Transport for NSW facilitate the road transfer.
However he said there was no timeframe when this transfer would occur, as stakeholders were still obtaining and reviewing data.
"At the moment the process seems to be straightforward, but could become more complicated as we delve into unknown issues," Mr Pretorius said.
"It primarily involves the obtaining and transfer of asset condition data, funds spent on particular roads, future planning of upgrades or future development identified on the routes, how the roads were constructed, current and future increases or decreases in traffic numbers along the routes."
At present, Mr Pretorius said the council spends on average up to $500,000 on these roads.
While funding is provided by the NSW government under the block grant scheme for regional roads, where Narromine Shire receives a set amount for maintenance and capital works on their five regional roads, the transfer would help ease the burden on the councils.
"We have seen a drastic increase in heavy vehicle movements over the years, which has increased maintenance costs," Mr Pretorius said.
"The prolonged wet weather has also contributed in increased maintenance costs."
NSW Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders told the Daily Liberal the government had implemented the first 16 of 37 recommendations from the independent panel that oversaw the Regional Road Transfer and Road Classification Review priority round.
The independent panel is currently assessing applications submitted under the Regional Road Reclassification and Transfer Program and will deliver its final report to the government by the end of the year.
But Cr Davies said something had to budge, with the shire's livelihood depending on the road network.
"We're being let down way too often, by the party that purports to rural and regional development," he said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
