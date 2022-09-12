As a nine-year-old, Ronda Bramble recalls wearing her beautiful white dress to see the Queen.
"We were up at the showground and there were so many of us [local children] up there.
"It was so difficult to get up close to the Queen, but she looked so absolutely brilliant. I can't remember the colours of her dress, but she was so slim and very petite. Prince Philip was always handsome and a true gentleman. It was very sad for the Queen to lose him."
Ronda's memories are just some spoken about on Saturday when members of eight Country Women's Association (CWA) Macquarie region branches met for lunch to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Around 30 members met for lunch at the CWA's Talbragar Room where Queen Elizabeth's official portrait prominently hangs on a wall.
"She has been an exceptional leader and we believe King Charles will step up to the plate, so to speak. I think he will get on with the job and people will be surprised," member Janice Stanford, who spoke on behalf of the CWA branches, said.
Mrs Stanford said despite the Queen's passing they are not expecting changes to the motto, which reads: 'Honour to God, Loyalty to Throne, Service to the Country, Through Country Women, For Country Women, By Country Women'.
"Things will be different but that's to be expected, it's a new monarchy, it's a new era, and things never stay the same. Just look at Dubbo five years ago and look at what Dubbo is like today.
"For us, loyalty to the throne is a queen or a king or it could be the governor-general or the head of the state, or it could be a president or whoever is the head of the government in Australia."
When the Queen visited Dubbo in 1954, Mrs Stanford was a young girl living in central London with her family. She came to Australia in the 1970s.
"I was born in England where I lived in the centre of London and we used to see the Queen and quite often Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother pass outside where we lived.
"We would always know we would see them pass by because policemen would be right up at the corner of the street."
Mrs Stanford said she was glad her son, Rawdon, who waited in line with numerous local children "on a fairly hot day" to see the Queen pass by at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo during her royal visit in 1992.
Wongarbon resident Margaret Kelly was about 20 years old when she came to Dubbo in 1992 with her parents to see the Queen.
"We just wanted to see the Queen, it was a big crowd at the rotunda where we watched the Queen walk by. We sat there and watched the activities going on. She didn't mingle very much."
Mrs Stanford said there were "discussions" about changes to the CWA motto in June, when the state body celebrated 100 years, that has been sent back to branches.
"It's under review for consideration because things have changed within 100 years, but how much has changed, we don't know," Mrs Stanford said.
"We believe King Charles will step up to the plate, so to speak... he will get on with the job and people will be surprised."- Janice Stanford, Terramungamine Country Women's Association president
The branches are expected to make submissions to the state CWA executive on whether they would adopt proposed changes to the motto or if they would rather it stays as is under King Charles III.
Any changes to the motto will be deliberated by the 370 branches across Australia, and it will have to be formally proposed as a resolution and passed by votes of an estimated 8,000 members at next year's conferences held in every state and territory.
The Macquarie branch is one of the 30 branches in NSW that boasts just more than a thousand members after a decline in membership.
