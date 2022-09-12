When Gregory Kirk thinks back to the time Queen Elizabeth II visited what was then known as the Western Plains Zoo, he remembers the way his father was dressed.
Gregory was 16 and living at the zoo as his father, Paul, was a zookeeper and was one of two chosen to meet Her Majesty and Price Philip when they stopped in as part of a tour on February 21, 1992.
"My Dad is always very well-dressed anyway but they went the extra mile getting him presentable for the Queen," Gregory recalled.
"They bought him a special zookeeper's uniform for him for the day. It was more of a tailored fit.
"I remember one of the other keepers was helping him get dressed for the day and she was using a ruler to push the shirt down into his pants to make sure everything was absolutely perfect.
"His boots were polished a couple of times so there was a lot of preparation."
Paul was one of two keepers, the other being Janet Gamble, who got to meet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and present them with two native animals, a wombat and koala.
The moment was always going to be a special one but Paul was particularly proud as he already had a strong connection with Her Majesty and the Royal Family.
The Kirk family hailed from England and Paul was in close proximity to Her Majesty during his time there before making the move to Australia in 1978.
"Dad used to guard the Queen as part of Queen's Colour Squadron," Gregory explained.
"He guarded her for 16 years but had never spoken to her or met her. He was within a breath's distance a lot of the time but never actually got to talk to her.
"It was ironic that he moved to Dubbo, of all places, and got to meet with her. He had some nice photos taken that day which he shows in his reptile house today."
There was a brief conversation between Paul and the royals, with Price Philip particularly eager to ask questions about the young wombat and how it came to be at the zoo.
"He was the proudest he could be," Gregory said of his father and the royal occasion.
" He's got those photos up in the reptile house now and anyone who comes to see the snakes he shows the photos and makes sure they see his picture with the Queen. He was very proud of the fact he got to meet her.
"I'm not sure if it was the highlight of his life, maybe I was, but if not I'm sure it was meeting the Queen," Gregory added with a laugh.
After finishing his time as a zookeeper, Paul became a well-known reptile handler in Dubbo and continued working until last year when he retired at the age of 81.
Gregory, unsurprisingly after living at the zoo and working there as a teenager, followed in his father's footsteps and has been a zookeeper and has been in the job for 31 years.
He's experienced plenty in those three decades but the royal visit in 1992 stands out, largely because February is normally the quietest time of year at the zoo.
"We had thousands school kids there. It's the busiest I've seen the zoo in the entire time I've been here so it created a real buzz," he said.
While the 1992 visit stands out as a once-in-a-lifetime moment for all who got to be part of it, it's one of many special moments at the zoo over the years.
Arguably the most well known thing about Dubbo across the country, what is now known as Taronga Western Plains Zoo has had many faces visit and hold events there over the years.
"In 1992 it was still a fairly fresh zoological facility," Gregory said, the zoo having opened in 1977.
"It certainly has put Dubbo on the map as more of a little city than a country town and to have royalty visit several times.
"We're proud as a zoo we have that drawcard. To be involved in royal visits is pretty remarkable, we think."
Having a passion for the zoo and conservation, combined with the love of all things royal, is what made the 1992 so memorable for Paul.
The father and son spoke early on Friday morning after news broke of the Queen's death at 96 years of age.
"I heard in London people are out in the streets openly crying and mourning and I think he's not far off that. He loves the Queen," Gregory said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
