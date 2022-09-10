Daily Liberal
Photos

Western Premier League: Parkes Cobras defeat Barnstoneworth United in penalty shootout

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 11 2022 - 12:32am, first published September 10 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In his side's elimination semi-final, it was a simple equation for Parkes Cobras defender Cameron Kopp as he stepped up to take the all-important fifth shot in the penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.