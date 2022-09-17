The spring weather turned it on for the Midwest Foods and Liquor Market Open Day last weekend.
With blue skies above, residents were treated to tasty foods to try, face painting and ice cream.
There were giveaways aplenty with an esky, a bar mat, a t-shirt and a wine fridge up for grabs.
It was a party atmosphere as the children enjoyed face painting and lolly pops, while adults were able to savor some of the foods regularly offered by Midwest Foods and Liquor.
Members of the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club manned the sausage sizzle stand while the See Saw Wines allowed attendees to meet the winemaker with wine tastings at the open day.
Justin and Pip Jarrett have been growing grapes and making cool climate wines for the past 25 years, and offer a range of organically certified and vegan wines.
