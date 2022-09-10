A Queen we will always remember

There are few moments in history where people will say 'do you remember where you were when ..."
Friday morning (AEST) will be one of those moments.
"Where were you when you heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died?"
For many of us, it was as we were waking on Friday morning, looking at news sites and social media. Some would have heard it in the early hours of the morning, as they switched on TVs, radios or their mobile devices.
Speaking to us on Friday morning, royalist Janice Willetts summed up the feelings of many of us ... "a shock"
"I mean we knew it was imminent, but you're never prepared for something like this," she said.
Dubbo was lucky to have been touched by the monarch - twice in her 16 visits to Australia throughout her 70 year reign.
We thought it fitting to take a look back at the photos and stories from her visits in 1954 (as covered by the then Dubbo Dispatch) and 1992 (covered by the Daily Liberal).
Many of those residents lining the streets in these pictures still tell the stories from 'the day they met The Queen'.
It was a day you could say that Dubbo stopped, and those cherished memories are ones that would have been told a few times more in recent days.
I think from all I have read and seen over the past few days, the way the Queen touched the lives of so many has been summed up by local resident Virginia Carter.
"She's the only monarch many people have ever lived under. And a credit to her, in the world of politics and finance and business everybody makes enemies, but I don't think there's one person who made an enemy of the Queen," she said.
Her dedication, strength and loyalty will be among those traits we will always remember.
Do you have a memory, or a tribute you wish to share? You can post your message here.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
